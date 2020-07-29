Top events
Schedule Results Standings
New content heading to NASCAR HEAT 5® on July 30th

New content heading to NASCAR HEAT 5® on July 30th
Jul 29, 2020, 4:00 PM

First DLC Pack to include over 50 additional paint schemes and three new challenges.

July 29, 2020 (12pm EST): Developer 704Games and publisher Motorsport Games have announced that the first DLC Update for NASCAR Heat 5, officially licensed by NASCAR, will be available to purchase from July 30th.

The Content Pack, which is included in the Season Pass and priced at $12.99 for all non-Season Pass players, includes 41 NASCAR Cup Series paint schemes, 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series schemes and three new in-game challenges.

The following paint schemes are included in the DLC Pack:

NASCAR Cup Series: Alex Bowman (Axalta), Alex Bowman (Cincinnati), Aric Almirola (Pure Farmland), Austin Dillon (Keep America Beautiful), Brad Keselowski (Alliance Parts), Chad Finchum (Smithbuilt), Chase Elliott (Hooters), Chase Elliott (Mountain Dew Zero), Chase Elliott (Unifirst), Chris Buescher (Sunny D), Christopher Bell (Procore), Clint Bowyer (Blue Def), Cole Custer (Haas Tooling), Corey LaJoie (Drydene), Corey LaJoie (Pala Casino), Daniel Suarez (Commscope), Denny Hamlin (FedEx Freight), Denny Hamlin (FedEx Ground), Erik Jones (Craftsman), Erik Jones (Sports Clips), Erik Jones (Stanley), J.H. Nemecheck (Berrys Bulletts), J.H. Nemecheck (FAS), Joey Gase (Donate Life), Joey Logano (AAA SoCal), Kevin Harvick (Jimmy Johns), Kurt Busch (Gear Wrench), Kyle Busch (Fudge Brownie), Kyle Busch (Snickers White), Martin Truex Jr. (SiriusXM), Michael McDowell (FR8 Auctions), Ryan Blaney (Advance Auto), Ryan Blaney (Pennzoil/Menards), Ryan Newman (Koch), Ryan Preece (Velveeta), Timmy Hill (Roof Claim), Tyler Reddick (Alsco), Tyler Reddick (I Am Second), Tyler Reddick (Tame the Beast), William Byron (Color of the Year) and William Byron (Hertz).

List

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots
NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots
NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots
NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots
NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots
NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots
NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots
NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshots
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Anthony Alfredo (Anderson's Maple Syrup), Austin Cindric (Odyssey Battery), Brandon Jones (Toyota Service Centers), Brandon Jones (Turtle Wax/Menards), Chase Briscoe (Highpoint), Daniel Hemric (Southpoint), Joe Graf Jr. (Bucked Up Energy), Noah Gragson (Nationwide Children’s), Tommy Joe Martins (Skyview) and Vinnie Miller (Koolbox)

NASCAR Heat 5 is available now on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and on PC via Steam. The game delivers the ultimate NASCAR video game experience, with 34 authentic tracks across the country in single player, two-player split screen, and online multiplayer for up to 40 racers.

To stay up to date with the latest news about NASCAR Heat follow the game on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

