NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race
By:
Mar 18, 2020, 10:54 PM

NASCAR Heat 4 is putting $10,000 on the line for a special event at the 'virtual' Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend.

This Saturday, you could have the opportunity to take part in a unique All-Star-style event at Homestead-Miami Speedway and be in the running to win $10,000. All are welcomed to enter and see if you're fast enough to make the cut.

Qualifications in order to set the grid begin today (Wednesday) for both Playstation 4 and Xbox One players and will be open until Friday. Sign-up HERE.

The race is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Saturday, March 21st, and will be broadcasted live on the NASCAR Heat channels. Additionally, there will be some special guest racers that will take part in the event (to be revealed at a later date).

Tonight, be sure to tune-in to the eNASCAR Heat Pro League pre-season event at Chicagoland Speedway. Watch live at 8 p.m. ET. HEREThis will be the first opportunity for the drivers to show how they perform under pressure, with the eyes of the teams watching closely to see who they might want to draft for the second season of the Pro League. 

Series NASCAR Cup , Gaming
Author Nick DeGroot

