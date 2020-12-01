Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Motorsport.com news

New eSports championship World eX launches on Motorsport.tv

shares
comments
New eSports championship World eX launches on Motorsport.tv

The new electric eSports racing series will host content from all championship races - key motorsport figures to promote electric cars and sustainable technology.

London, 1 December 2020: The new all-electric eSports RCCO World eX Championship has launched a dedicated OTT channel on Motorsport.tv

A distinctive new entrant on the eSports racing scene, the RCCO World eX Championship has been designed specifically for the eSports community, not as an attempt to recreate real-life racing. The focus is on high-performance electric cars, to promote sustainable technology and boost the climate change message in an entertaining and interactive way.

Ten teams will compete for over 180 sprint races (18 races per event in the championship), with some of the best eSports racing teams in the world already signed up. R8G Esports, BS+ Competition, and Absolute Racing are just some of the teams already confirmed to be taking part in the first event that will occur in February 2021. This will be the first of ten events that have been planned out throughout next year.

The dedicated Motorsport.tv channel will host an array of content from the championship as well as behind the scenes and exclusive insight from racing legends such as 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and DTM Champion Mike Rockenfeller, and Formula One driver Romain Grosjean. The added benefits of being able to reach Motorsport Network’s 56-million monthly users increases the worth of the partnership and channel for the RCCO World eX Championship, allowing them to reach a bigger and already invested target audience before the championship even starts.

It follows official channels launched this year on Motorsport.tv by elite racing series, like NASCAR and British Touring Cars as well as prestigious OEMs such as Mercedes and Audi.

The championship will also be part of a monthly 90-minute broadcast show called Racing for the Climate – Reach the Next Level, which will also be available on the dedicated Motorsport.tv channel.

Gamers will be able to begin to practice and get used to the 1,000 HP of the fully electric RCCO World eX Championship car eX ZERO as of the 8th December, when it will be available on rFactor 2 via the Steam Network. Qualifying for the wild card entries for the World eX events starts in the new year.

Thomas Voigt, CEO / Founding Partner RCCO E-Sport AG:Motorsport Network is the place to be for any racing series in the world. What Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv have achieved over the past few years is simply amazing. Launching a dedicated partner channel on this network will help World eX to grow and reach both motorsports and esports racing fans. We have created World eX with the purpose to fight the climate crisis and this will work only if we reach as many people as possible. Motorsport.tv will help to achieve this target and we are looking forward to providing fans interesting and entertaining content not only about the racing side but also about sustainability and innovation. We are racing for the climate and want to make everybody reach the next level when it comes to improving our world. “ 

Eric Gilbert, President Motorsport.tv: “I’m excited to see World eX joining Motorsport.tv with an official channel. This new series is proposing an innovative concept, merging two types of competition that are growing at a fast pace, worldwide: virtual racing and e-racing. Such a unique positioning can only guarantee a lot of attention on the global stage, especially when big names have already expressed their interest and even commitment. I’ve known Thomas and Rocky for many years now, and their vision and work ethic can only lead to success. I’m proud that they have selected Motorsport.tv as a distribution platform for their video content and Motorsport Network as a group to partner with them, from the start.”

Motorsport Games announces new Winter NASCAR Heat series

Previous article

Motorsport Games announces new Winter NASCAR Heat series
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports

Trending Today

Who could replace Hamilton for the Sakhir GP?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Who could replace Hamilton for the Sakhir GP?

Grosjean recalls Bahrain GP escape: "I saw death coming"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean recalls Bahrain GP escape: "I saw death coming"

Hamilton "devastated" to miss Sakhir GP after COVID positive
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "devastated" to miss Sakhir GP after COVID positive

Perez already has options for 2022 Formula 1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez already has options for 2022 Formula 1 return

Mazepin named as first Haas F1 driver for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin named as first Haas F1 driver for 2021

Steiner says Grosjean wants to return for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner says Grosjean wants to return for Abu Dhabi GP

Fireproof racing suits - Combining protection and style
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Fireproof racing suits - Combining protection and style

Lernerville II: Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup report
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Lernerville II: Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup report

Latest news

New eSports championship World eX launches on Motorsport.tv
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

New eSports championship World eX launches on Motorsport.tv

Motorsport Games announces new Winter NASCAR Heat series
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games announces new Winter NASCAR Heat series

F1 video game developer Codemasters in $973m buyout offer
Esports Esports / Breaking news

F1 video game developer Codemasters in $973m buyout offer

Le Mans 24 Hours winner on a new esports series with a twist
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Special feature

Le Mans 24 Hours winner on a new esports series with a twist

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grosjean recalls Bahrain GP escape: "I saw death coming"

2h
2
Formula 1

Who could replace Hamilton for the Sakhir GP?

5h
3
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Steiner says Grosjean wants to return for Abu Dhabi GP

4h

Latest news

New eSports championship World eX launches on Motorsport.tv
Esports

New eSports championship World eX launches on Motorsport.tv

Motorsport Games announces new Winter NASCAR Heat series
Esports

Motorsport Games announces new Winter NASCAR Heat series

F1 video game developer Codemasters in $973m buyout offer
Esports

F1 video game developer Codemasters in $973m buyout offer

Le Mans 24 Hours winner on a new esports series with a twist
Esports

Le Mans 24 Hours winner on a new esports series with a twist

Motorsport Games launches partnership with Gavan Boschele to support the development of one of the country’s best young drivers
Esports

Motorsport Games launches partnership with Gavan Boschele to support the development of one of the country’s best young drivers

Latest videos

World eX Launch in Berlin 01:10
Esports
Nov 27, 2020

World eX Launch in Berlin

Rocky vs. Grosjean 06:48
Esports
Nov 27, 2020

Rocky vs. Grosjean

Live: NASCAR Heat Winter Series - Movember 50 02:00:00
Esports
Nov 19, 2020

Live: NASCAR Heat Winter Series - Movember 50

Live: WPR - GT3 at Suzuka Casual Race 02:00:00
Esports
Nov 17, 2020

Live: WPR - GT3 at Suzuka Casual Race

Live: E-BaTCC - Round 1 - Kaunas Grand Prix 02:00:00
Esports
Nov 12, 2020

Live: E-BaTCC - Round 1 - Kaunas Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.