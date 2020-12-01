New eSports championship World eX launches on Motorsport.tv

London, 1 December 2020: The new all-electric eSports RCCO World eX Championship has launched a dedicated OTT channel on Motorsport.tv.

A distinctive new entrant on the eSports racing scene, the RCCO World eX Championship has been designed specifically for the eSports community, not as an attempt to recreate real-life racing. The focus is on high-performance electric cars, to promote sustainable technology and boost the climate change message in an entertaining and interactive way.

Ten teams will compete for over 180 sprint races (18 races per event in the championship), with some of the best eSports racing teams in the world already signed up. R8G Esports, BS+ Competition, and Absolute Racing are just some of the teams already confirmed to be taking part in the first event that will occur in February 2021. This will be the first of ten events that have been planned out throughout next year.

The dedicated Motorsport.tv channel will host an array of content from the championship as well as behind the scenes and exclusive insight from racing legends such as 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and DTM Champion Mike Rockenfeller, and Formula One driver Romain Grosjean. The added benefits of being able to reach Motorsport Network’s 56-million monthly users increases the worth of the partnership and channel for the RCCO World eX Championship, allowing them to reach a bigger and already invested target audience before the championship even starts.

It follows official channels launched this year on Motorsport.tv by elite racing series, like NASCAR and British Touring Cars as well as prestigious OEMs such as Mercedes and Audi.

The championship will also be part of a monthly 90-minute broadcast show called Racing for the Climate – Reach the Next Level, which will also be available on the dedicated Motorsport.tv channel.

Gamers will be able to begin to practice and get used to the 1,000 HP of the fully electric RCCO World eX Championship car eX ZERO as of the 8th December, when it will be available on rFactor 2 via the Steam Network. Qualifying for the wild card entries for the World eX events starts in the new year.

Thomas Voigt, CEO / Founding Partner RCCO E-Sport AG: “Motorsport Network is the place to be for any racing series in the world. What Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv have achieved over the past few years is simply amazing. Launching a dedicated partner channel on this network will help World eX to grow and reach both motorsports and esports racing fans. We have created World eX with the purpose to fight the climate crisis and this will work only if we reach as many people as possible. Motorsport.tv will help to achieve this target and we are looking forward to providing fans interesting and entertaining content not only about the racing side but also about sustainability and innovation. We are racing for the climate and want to make everybody reach the next level when it comes to improving our world. “