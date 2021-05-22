NH5 Ultimate Summer Showdown: Brooks, Harbin win at Darlington

Two names familiar with winning at the top level of NASCAR Heat racing, Justin Brooks and Josh Harbin, both found themselves walking away with the top prizes in each of their respective console races.

With both events live on Traxion on Thursday night, both the Xbox and PlayStation races had plenty to talk about after 55 laps each. The Top 3 finishers in both races will qualify for the finale at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July. Here’s how both races played out to open the series.

Brooks takes Xbox win, Zaiter and Giles advance

In the Winter Heat Series, Luis Zaiter was able to take advantage of the ongoing Brooks vs Buttafuoco battle to win at Daytona and take the title. On Wednesday night, Zaiter took the pole to begin his defense of the title.

As the race went on green for the first half, Zaiter led early until Brooks and Buttafuoco were both able to get by. Brooks maintained the lead until he began the first green flag pit cycle after about 20 laps. Many opted to pit shortly after, but Buttafuoco attempted to stretch the fuel as far as he could, eventually pitting just short of halfway.

Tyler Dohar and Austin Green were both able to stretch the fuel past halfway, and had the race run green to the end, it might have come down to the two of them. Unfortunately, a caution flew just a few laps later and put Brooks and Zaiter in winning position.

A couple more cautions set the stage for a late race restart, and Brooks was able to hold on over Zaiter and Cody Giles. All three drivers will advance to the championship race at Atlanta while the rest of the field will need to requalify and aim for a Top 3 finish at Texas next month.

Justin Brooks Photo by: Justin Melillo

Xbox Results

Xbox Race Results Finish Name Gamertag Car Start Laps Led Behind 1 Justin Brooks mrTRACKBAR33 37 2 37 0 2 Luis Zaiter CGM x Rose 42 1 13 0.2381 3 Cody Giles XXFluffyxX2 16 4 0.4545 4 Elijah White TheAviator1024 12 6 0.7824 5 Tim Moore Word Burton 77 5 0.871 6 Daniel Buttafuoco LukyDog385 13 3 5 1.126 7 Tom Flitcroft tomtomflitty 20 7 1.4425 8 Jose Ruiz JOSE 95x 95 22 2.0225 9 Josh Taylor Amour Smoke 41 21 2.6179 10 Jeremy Nobles MB1day RockyTop 17 10 2.8433 11 Casey Masser | Asylumzs | 6 9 2.9136 12 Jeff Noe STOUT WHISKEY 66 19 2.9993 13 Tyler Dohar JRM Dohar88 88 14 3.1567 14 Matthew Heale RowdyMatt51 51 13 4.0025 15 Austin Green Ace Sniper130 3 18 4.3739 16 Erick Santiago Ecs25 8 24 4.6332 17 James Holtzer BIGJAWNxPA 9 12 4.8524 18 Jordan Bane Baner95888 19 11 5.1922 19 Drew Jewah DrewLMAO 14 15 5.2927 20 Mitchell Kelley Tac2488 24 23 5.4455 21 Anthony Lord MrSlideJob1996 18 17 8.0856 22 Jacob Brauer DocHudson8818 2 8 10.9153 23 Nick Walker wowTHATSgarbage 11 16 DNF 24 Cody Kelley Rocket5x 48 20 DNS

Cautions plague playstation race, Harbin saves enough fuel to win

The Xbox race saw more than half the race go green before their first caution, but the PlayStation drivers didn’t get to complete a single lap before their first yellow flag.

Just like the Xbox guys though, the defending Winter Heat Series champ Chase Williamson led the field to the green flag. With a couple of quick draw yellows after trouble with Chris Perkey in the first one and Joey Stone in the second, Williamson decided to pit, and the field got jumbled up.

Matt Smith assumed the lead for a stint before a couple more yellows, and that’s when the lead cycled to Josh Harbin for the first time. More cautions continued to fall with Mike Braas, Tim Moore, and others finding issues through the first half. When Forrest Hamilton took over the lead, the race finally decided to find their green flag pace, setting up for a fuel mileage battle.

Williamson, Giles (who was taking part in both races), and Harbin all took turns leading towards the end. As fuel tanks ran virtually dry, Harbin was able to come in clutch and take the victory with just enough gas in the tank. Harbin, Thomas Cohick, and Joe West took the podium spots and will all move on to the title race.

Josh Harbin Photo by: Justin Melillo

Playstation Results

PS4 Race Results Finish Name Gamertag Car Start Laps Led Behind 1 Josh Harbin ThAbEaR_95 95 13 18 0 2 Thomas Cohick JCR_Clashin04 12 11 2.902 3 Joe West jaw2131 48 17 4.8105 4 Maxwell Castro MaxBoost27 1 5 5.4944 5 Daniel Basse DBdabest20 8 22 5.6451 6 Grant Salzano Salzano14 00 19 6.0479 7 Tim Moore WordBurton 77 3 16.6844 8 Joey Stone Sloppy_Joe_YT 24 4 -1 9 Matt Smith FlashNine 21 16 10 -1 10 Forrest Hamilton Grizzly0924_ 51 24 15 -1 11 Chase Williamson Itsyourbrochase 78 1 10 -1 12 Jordan Dworaczyk JCR_JWOWisBACK 41 14 -1 13 Joe Gornick JRM_Gornick7 88 2 1 -1 14 Keith Pittman FRR_True_Death77 11 18 -1 15 Tyler McMurter TyMac11 20 10 -1 16 Mathew Montgomery Coach-Mat 10 15 -1 17 Derrick Berryman BADFAST43 43 8 -1 18 Cody Giles xX_Fluffy_Xx2 16 6 3 -2 19 Mike Braas MikeRPM44 44 7 -2 20 Chase Durheim Chasing_you33 3 12 -3 21 Chris Perkey ThatManPerkey 14 9 -3 22 Adam Isn adamjammer9 18 20 DNS 23 Willis Young BDR-BeaR24 9 21 DNS 24 Isaac Smallwood ColaMotorsports 38 23 DNS

Qualifiers for Round 2 at Texas open at Midnight

The next chance to race in the NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Summer Showdown starts now for Texas Motor Speedway. At midnight following the first race, registration and servers go live for the second of four events in the series.

Guys like Buttafuoco, Castro, Dohar, and Williamson will have to give it another go to even make the roster, then they’ll have a shot to go for a Top 3 at Texas.

Qualifiers end just before midnight on 27th May, and registration is open to anyone who owns a copy of the game on either PlayStation or Xbox consoles.

Stay tuned to Traxion as we’ll be bringing all the coverage from the Ultimate Summer Showdown as it happens.

2021 Ultimate Summer Showdown Open Qualifiers Schedule

Texas Motor Speedway: May 21, 2021 (12:01 a.m. ET) – May 27, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET)

Pocono Raceway: June 11, 2021 (12:01 a.m. ET) – June 17, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET)

Atlanta Motor Speedway: July 2, 2021 (12:01 a.m. ET) – July 8, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET)

2021 Ultimate Summer Showdown Race Schedule

Texas Motor Speedway: 10th June, 8 pm ET,60 Laps (+2 Pace Laps)

Pocono Raceway: 1st July, 8 pm ET,20 Laps (+2 Pace Laps)

Atlanta Motor Speedway: 22nd July, 8 pm ET,60 Laps (+2 Pace Laps)