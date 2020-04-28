No-rules expression session added to Supercars Eseries

The radical format change will see drivers take part in an eight-minute session dedicated to burnouts, drifting, driving the circuit in reverse and anything else they fancy.

The concept has been inspired by a social media clip of Fabian Coulthard tackling the famous iRacing jump at the end of Conrod Straight during last week's Bathurst round.

The expression session will take place at the virtual Watkins Glen circuit after the two qualifying sessions and before the first of four races.

“It will be an eight-minute, no-rules session where the drivers can do as they please on the circuit,” Supercars General Manager TV & Content Nathan Prendergast said.

“Fans of iRacing know there’s certain things you can do online that are a lot of fun to watch that you could never do on the track, we saw that with Fabian Coulthard’s video of his post-win celebrations last week.

“The racing is intense so we thought this would be a great way to show fans the lighter side to the Eseries.”

The fourth round of the Supercars All Stars Eseries can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv, starting at 7pm AEST tomorrow (Wednesday).

