Esports / Breaking news

Norris joins eight 500 winners for Indy 175 Esports race

Norris joins eight 500 winners for Indy 175 Esports race
By:
Apr 30, 2020, 5:49 PM

McLaren Formula 1 rising star Lando Norris will again take part in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge when he joins the 33-car field at a virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday for the season finale.

Norris, who won the last round of the Challenge, at virtual Circuit of The Americas, will again campaign a fourth Arrow McLaren SP entry for his first shot at an oval in this six-race Esports championship.

Those who have shone on ovals so far include three winners of the Indianapolis 500, so they can be expected to shine in Saturday’s race. 2019 Indy winner Simon Pagenaud captured victory at the virtual Michigan and Motegi ovals, his Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate Will Power – 2018 Indy winner – is a pacesetter in every race and is unlucky to have missed victory lane so far, while Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s 2008 Indy winner Scott Dixon, despite a dearth of experience in sim racing, proved remarkably adept at Motegi.

Scott McLaughlin, this weekend in a #40 Penske PIRTEK entry, beat Power to victory at virtual Barber Motorsports Park but he was caught up in the same incident as his fellow Antipodean as they dueled at Motegi so his best oval result is second behind Pagenaud at Michigan.

Aside from Pagenaud, Power and Dixon, the other five Indy 500 winners in the race – Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Helio Castroneves (this week in car #911), Takuma Sato and Tony Kanaan – all lacked sim racing experience before this Challenge started, so begin the finale as outsiders for victory. Sage Karam (first-round winner for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy) and Felix Rosenqvist (Ganassi) are both sim experts and are therefore expected to be victory contenders.

Among the noteworthy entrants is Scott Speed, who showed well at the season’s opening round in Watkins Glen driving Marco Andretti’s #98 Andretti-Herta Autosport entry, but returns this weekend in a separate entry. RC Enerson will campaign an entry for Top Gun Racing, a foretelling of a future real-life IndyCar team, and Stefan Wilson – who led the 2018 Indy 500 in its closing stages – will also be in the field.

This Saturday’s event, the First Responder 175 presented by GMR, will start at 2.30pm (ET) and will be televised live on NBCSN. The race will be 70 laps.

Car # Driver Entry Team/Engine
1 Josef Newgarden Shell V-Power Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
4 Sebastien Bourdais ripKurrent A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
5 Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
6 Robert Wickens Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
7 Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Felix Rosenqvist NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
12 Will Power Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Tony Kanaan ABC Supply A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18 Santino Ferrucci SealMaster Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda
20 Ed Carpenter Riley Children's Foundation Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay  Ed Carpenter Racing Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
22 Simon Pagenaud Menards Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
24 Sage Karam DRR Wix Filters Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet
26 Zach Veach Gainbridge Andretti Autosport-Honda
27 Alexander Rossi AutoNation/NAPA Auto Parts Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Ryan Hunter-Reay DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
30 Takuma Sato Panasonic/Keihin Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
31 Conor Daly U.S. Air Force Carlin-Chevrolet
33 James Davison

BYRD / Americas Best Value Inn / Tilson / E&K / OILFIRE

BYRD / Petry / Hayward / Belardi-Honda
40 Scott McLaughlin PIRTEK Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
41 Dalton Kellett K-Line Insulators A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
55 Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh-Honda
59 Max Chilton Gallagher Carlin Carlin-Chevrolet
60 Jack Harvey AutoNation/Sirius XM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
88 Colton Herta Capstone Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
98 Marco Andretti Oberto Circle K/Curb Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian-Honda
99 RC Enerson Hagerty Top Gun Racing
04 Lando Norris Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP
911 Helio Castroneves Pennzoil Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
  Stefan Wilson TBD TBD
  Scott Speed TBD TBD

 

About this article

Series IndyCar , Esports
Author David Malsher-Lopez

