See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Norris enjoying more serious Veloce/Motorsport Games events

shares
comments
Norris enjoying more serious Veloce/Motorsport Games events
By:
Apr 4, 2020, 3:30 PM

Lando Norris says he is enjoying the more serious and competitive nature of the Esports events being held by Veloce Esports and Motorsport Games.

While the F1 season remains on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Norris has been the most high-profile driver involving himself in a number of Esports events.

The McLaren racer has regularly taken part in both the Veloce/Motorsport Games events and F1’s Virtual GP Series, as well as streaming a number of other games from his Twitch account.

Asked which of the Esports series he most enjoyed racing in currently, Norris highlighted the more serious nature of the Veloce/Motorsport Games races, which feature a number of real-world racing drivers and notable Esports stars.

“The F1 one is more celebrities, people like Liam Payne. The Veloce one I would say is a little bit more serious in some ways,” Norris said.

“We have some big YouTubers and content creators, but we have more simulator drivers, people who play on F1 2019, and more professional drivers.

“The F1 one is in a slight way more of a fun and entertainment, more of a relaxed race rather than focusing as much for myself anyway, because there are more celebrities rather than professionals taking it seriously race like the Veloce one.

“I probably like the Veloce ones at the moment a bit more, because you do have to take them a bit more seriously.

“The F1 ones are also fun because you’re still racing against some real drivers, but it’s not quite as serious.”

Norris will take part in the latest ‘Not The GP’ event co-produced by Veloce Esports and Motorsport Games on Sunday, which will pit drivers up against each other in one-versus-one elimination races.

The Briton impressed in the first Veloce Pro Series event last weekend, taking a lights-to-flag victory from pole position at Silverstone in a V8 Supercars race held on iRacing.

Norris then charged from P10 on the reverse grid to finish as runner-up in the second race, narrowly losing out to sports car racer Martin Kodric.

Wickens, Dixon to compete in IndyCar Esports event

Wickens, Dixon to compete in IndyCar Esports event
About this article

Series Formula 1 , Esports
Author Luke Smith

