Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Gaming / Race report

Norris stars in thrilling maiden Veloce Pro Series event

shares
comments
Norris stars in thrilling maiden Veloce Pro Series event
By:
, Journalist
Mar 29, 2020, 7:08 PM

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris was the undoubted star in the first Veloce Pro Series event in partnership with Motorsport Games.

The Pro Series features a multitude of real-life racing drivers racing alongside the best sim racers and content creators across two races on simulation-focussed title iRacing. Norris took pole position for the first 25-minute race at Silverstone by well over half a second and controlled the race thereafter.

He was able to immediately build a sizeable race lead while the cars behind frantically jostled for position.

“The guys behind battled a lot, that made my life a lot easier,” Norris said after the race. “It was quite straight forward because I didn’t have to fight anybody.”

Norris crossed the line 10.935 seconds ahead of his nearest competition, which was 2019 World’s Fastest Gamer winner James Baldwin.

IndyCar racer Ed Jones was running in a strong second position but disconnected from the race due to internet issues. This promoted Baldwin into second place, who had just overtaken 2019 Japanese Formula 3 champion Sacha Fenestraz into The Loop on the previous lap.

Haas F1 reserve driver Louis Deletraz pressured Fenestraz for the final podium place but ultimately had to settle for fourth place ahead of one-time F2 racer Ryan Tveter.

#NotTheBahGP reverse-grid race winner Cem Bolukbasi rounded out the top six ahead of F2 veteran Luca Ghiotto and ex-F1 driver Esteban Gutierrez.

2020 Bathurst 12 Hour class winner Martin Kodric took ninth ahead of former Ford factory driver Harry Tincknell. With the top 10 reversed for the second 15-minute race, Tincknell and Kodric started the race on the front row.

Mercedes Formula E star Stoffel Vandoorne dropped out of the top 10 after a frustrating battle with the lapped Euroformula Open driver Niclas Krutten, who was attempting to unlap himself but cost Vandoorne significant time.

Read Also:

The reverse-grid race was dominated by Kodric who escaped down the road in a similar fashion to Norris in the opening race. Norris survived opening lap contact on the way into Village with Baldwin and Vandoorne, who were both sent spinning.

Norris managed to climb from P10 to P2, cutting his way through the field. He passed his former European Formula 3 teammate and roommate Fenestraz for second into Stowe corner with just five minutes to go.

Deletraz took another fourth-place finish ahead of Bolukbasi and current Formula E points leader Antonio Felix da Costa, who charged from 22nd on the grid to finish in sixth place. 

Veloce’s #NotTheGP series will return next weekend in place of the postponed Vietnam Grand Prix. That race will be available to watch on Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

Related video

Next article
Timmy Hill snags Pro Invitational win at Texas over Preece

Previous article

Timmy Hill snags Pro Invitational win at Texas over Preece

Next article

Timmy Hill on virtual NASCAR: "The feelings are still real"

Timmy Hill on virtual NASCAR: "The feelings are still real"
Load comments

About this article

Series Gaming
Author Josh Suttill

Gaming Next session

eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 2

29 Mar - 29 Mar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris to shave off hair after reaching donations milestone

2h
2
WEC

Porsche will formally evaluate WEC/IMSA LMDh entry

3h
3
NASCAR Cup

Timmy Hill snags Pro Invitational win at Texas over Preece

4
NASCAR Cup

The Gray Ghost roars to life once more

5
NASCAR Cup

Youth is being served in NASCAR - at a much lower price

Latest videos

Veloce Pro Series in Partnership with Motorsport Games press conference 19:42
Gaming

Veloce Pro Series in Partnership with Motorsport Games press conference

Le Mans Esports Series - Sebring race 2 start 01:20
Gaming

Le Mans Esports Series - Sebring race 2 start

Live: Veloce Pro Series in Partnership with Motorsport Games - March 29, 2020 02:00:00
Gaming

Live: Veloce Pro Series in Partnership with Motorsport Games - March 29, 2020

Le Mans Esports Series – Pro Teams Round 4 00:00
Gaming

Le Mans Esports Series – Pro Teams Round 4

eNASCAR Heat - Pro League Pre-Season Round 3 00:00
Gaming

eNASCAR Heat - Pro League Pre-Season Round 3

Latest news

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now
MGP

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

S5000 drivers sign on for eSport Cup
eSpt

S5000 drivers sign on for eSport Cup

Gallery: First Supercars Eseries liveries
VASC

Gallery: First Supercars Eseries liveries

Supercars Eseries broadcast details confirmed
VASC

Supercars Eseries broadcast details confirmed

Timmy Hill on virtual NASCAR: "The feelings are still real"
NAS

Timmy Hill on virtual NASCAR: "The feelings are still real"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.