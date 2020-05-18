Norris to make third virtual Supercars start

The McLaren driver has already made a pair of starts in the Supercars Eseries, a debut on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit two weeks back followed by a second outing at the Circuit of the Americas last Wednesday.

The COTA appearance yielded a win for Norris, who triumphed in the reverse grid heat at the Texan circuit.

He's now set to make a third appearance for Walkinshaw Andretti United, Norris locked in for this week's double-header on the Rovals at Charlotte and Daytona.