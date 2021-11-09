Nürburgring track guide for round three of the Le Mans Virtual Series

The top online sim-racers will face one of the toughest tests in all of motorsport when they compete on the 12.94-miles and 154 corners that make up the challenging Nordschleife.

As a preview to round three of the online championship on 13th November, a track guide to 8 Hours of Nürburgring has been created in conjunction with LEGO® Technic™ - the Official Engineering Partner to the Le Mans Virtual Series, featuring the beautiful “AF Corse #51” Ferrari 488 GTE.

The track layout for this online contest commences with the Nürburgring Grand Prix loop, before racers turn left after the chicane on the back straight and head onto the famous Nordschleife course. After the opening sequence of bends, cars such as the LM GTE Ferrari 488 will reach speeds of nearly 170mph before cresting the brow at the super fast Flugplatz.

As the drivers head into the challenging corners through the Adenauer forest, they’ll soon emerge at the iconic Karussell, the notoriously tough hairpin that features a change in track surface and where racers need to hug the apex of the long-radius, banked left-hander.

On the return loop back to the pits, there are the series of high-speed bends, where even the smallest of errors will be immediately punished. Racers have to be careful not to run wide at Brunnchen and must ensure their line is perfect through the S-bends named after the former F1 and sportscar ace Stefan Bellof.

Finally, the long back straight will reward those drivers who have sacrificed downforce for less drag, to ensure maximum speeds at the end of the 12.94-mile lap. The Nordschleife is considered to be one of the greatest tests for a driver and over the course of eight hours, competitors will lap the German circuit approximately 153 times, with the fastest lap for an LM GTE machine expected to be six minutes and 40 seconds.

The opening round of the Le Mans Virtual Series began with the 4 Hours of Monza in September, which was won by Realteam Hydrogen Redline. Round two in Spa last month was clinched by Team Redline after 172 laps of racing across six hours. The BMW Team Redline outfit also claimed GTE honours, which had gone to the Porsche Esports Team at Monza.

In total there are five events in the newly revised series culminating in an exciting live, televised grand finale at the 2022 Autosport International Show, featuring a $250,000 prize pot.

Watch the Nürburgring race LIVE on lemansvirtual.com or on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube, courtesy of Traxion.gg. Round three of the Le Mans Virtual Series - the 8 Hours of Nürburgring Nordschleife - gets underway this coming Saturday (13th November). The revamped online competition uses the rFactor 2 simulation platform, offering an authentic sim-racing experience and features a field of LMP2 and GTE machines with a combination of FIA international-licence and sim drivers.

The 2021 Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture with Motorsport Games and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the organisers of the world famous Le Mans 24 Hours and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship, and features LEGO® Technic™ as the Official Engineering Partner of the series.