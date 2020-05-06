Podcast: Should “salty” sim racers be banned for reckless moves?

Santino Ferrucci was quick to defend his actions after taking out Oliver Askew to deny the McLaren driver victory, saying “it’s just a game”. Lando Norris was left frustrated after pouring hours and hours into preparing for the race, only to be taken out by a “salty” Simon Pagenaud, who did not want an F1 driver winning the race.

It has all ignited the debate as to whether Esports should be taken as seriously as real-world racing, and whether the drivers involved should face any punishment, with severe consequences facing the likes of Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson for their actions in recent sim racing events.

In the latest edition of Is It Just Me? Jess and Luke discuss the various incidents that have taken place over the last couple of weeks, and hear from a number of fans for their view on the debate, and ask whether Esports and gaming truly are the same thing...

This podcast is now available to watch on YouTube, and can be listened to and downloaded on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and all podcast apps.