Rowland scores first virtual FE win as Vandoorne, Abt collide

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

Rowland scores first virtual FE win as Vandoorne, Abt collide

shares
comments
By:
May 23, 2020, 4:22 PM

Oliver Rowland scored his first victory in the Formula E Race at Home Challenge after early leaders Stoffel Vandoorne and Daniel Abt collided at the virtual Berlin Tempelhof Airport circuit.

Nissan driver Rowland had not yet led a lap of the Esports championship prior to the race, but profited from his rivals’ frequent crashes to triumph by 0.296s in the race, which ran in partnership with Motorsport Games to raise funds for the UNICEF coronavirus relief fund.

Vandoorne overcame the reverse-championship order group qualifying system to bag his third series pole position by 0.256s over the Audi of 2018 Berlin E-Prix victor Daniel Abt.

Mercedes pilot Vandoorne enjoyed a strong launch to hold position on the run to Turn 1, but he braked deep into the corner which then afforded Abt the opportunity to attack.

But the track snaked back round for Turn 3 and so put Vandoorne on the inside line meaning he could maintain position before Abt made another attempt on the approach to Turn 6.

Vandoorne was too cautious through the left-hander so lost out to both Abt and third-starting Rowland, but on the next tour at the same corner Vandoorne found far more pace and took a tight exit to out-drag Rowland and set off after Abt.

The pair ran nose-to-tail on the sixth lap and, again at Turn 6, Abt pulled to the inside of the circuit to defend from Vandoorne, but the pair collided at the apex and ran wide.

This delay allowed Rowland to sweep by on the inside for first place, and from there he held position over Vandoorne to triumph and become only the third different winner in the championship.

Abt’s early race pace ebbed away for the remainder and so he finished a distant third- 3.2s in arrears - but kept the Mahindra of Pascal Wehrlein at bay.

Wehrlein was somewhat fortunate to maintain his championship lead after he crashed with main title rival Maximillian Gunther on the second lap but avoided a subsequent penalty.

At Turn 9, fifth-starting Wehrlein lunged down the inside of BMW Andretti’s Gunther and forced him into the wall and then a spin.

That allowed in-form Venturi driver Edoardo Mortara to pick up fifth place ahead of the Dragon of Nico Mueller.

Gunther was only able to recover one position to seventh, with Andre Lotterer pulling clear of real-life FE championship leader Antonio Felix da Costa.

Jaguar driver Mitch Evans rounded out the top 10 ahead of Neel Jani and Rowland’s teammate Sebastien Buemi.

Kevin Siggy became the first repeat winner in the parallel Challenge grid contest for sim racers after surviving an opening-corner scare when he was hit off line by battling duo Petar Brljak and Peyo Peev.

The win ensured Slovenian competitor Siggy maintained his 100% podium record as he stretched a standings advantage to 32 points, with the eventual virtual champion winning a real-life FE test drive.

All Formula E Race at Home rounds are streamed live on Motorsport.tv.

Formula E Race at Home Challenge - Championship standings

1 Pascal Wehrlein 82 points

2 Stoffel Vandoorne 78

3 Maximilian Guenther 71

4 Robin Frijns 48

5 Oliver Rowland 43

6 Nico Muller 27

7 Edoardo Mortara 25

8 Neel Jani 24

9 Oliver Turvey 20

10 James Calado 19

11 Daniel Abt 15

12 Antonio Felix da Costa 12

Next article
Team Penske among 50 entries for virtual Le Mans 24 Hours

Previous article

Team Penske among 50 entries for virtual Le Mans 24 Hours
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E , Esports
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws releases 1997 schedule

2
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

3
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano feels “safer at the track than I do at grocery store”

2h
4
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott breaks silence over Kyle Busch's "rare mistake"

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1 hiatus may help me prolong my career

Latest videos

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 5 - Nyck de Vries vs Oliver Turvey 00:26
Esports
4m

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 5 - Nyck de Vries vs Oliver Turvey

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 5 - Driver Race Battle for the Lead 01:24
Esports
26m

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 5 - Driver Race Battle for the Lead

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 5 - Driver Race Start 01:08
Esports
46m

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 5 - Driver Race Start

50 cars will take part in the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans 00:31
Esports
2h

50 cars will take part in the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans

Live: GT Rivals Esports - Round 7 - Bathurst 02:00:00
Esports

Live: GT Rivals Esports - Round 7 - Bathurst

Latest news

Rowland scores first virtual FE win as Vandoorne, Abt collide
eSpt

Rowland scores first virtual FE win as Vandoorne, Abt collide

Team Penske among 50 entries for virtual Le Mans 24 Hours
eSpt

Team Penske among 50 entries for virtual Le Mans 24 Hours

McLaughlin apologises to Smith for "d**khead", "can't drive" banter
VASC

McLaughlin apologises to Smith for "d**khead", "can't drive" banter

What to expect from Formula E Race at Home Challenge in Berlin
eSpt

What to expect from Formula E Race at Home Challenge in Berlin

Germain Gaming takes double win at Mid-Ohio
eSpt

Germain Gaming takes double win at Mid-Ohio

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.