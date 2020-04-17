Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Sainz joins Virtual Chinese Grand Prix line-up

shares
comments
Sainz joins Virtual Chinese Grand Prix line-up
By:
Apr 17, 2020, 1:59 PM

Carlos Sainz has become the latest Formula 1 driver to take a step into the world of Esports by joining the grid for this weekend's Virtual Chinese Grand Prix.

McLaren driver Sainz will link up with teammate Lando Norris for the third F1-backed Virtual GP event, which has enjoyed an increase in real-world participations at each event.

The virtual race at the Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday - in lieu of the postponed Chinese Grand Prix - will now feature over one-third of the F1 grid.

Sainz's participation was confirmed by F1 on its social media channels on Friday, with the Spaniard joining Norris, Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alexander Albon, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi in the field.

Leclerc won the most recent Virtual GP race for Ferrari, taking place on the Albert Park circuit in place of the Vietnam Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Another newcomer to the Virtual GP field will be recent Formula 2 race Juan Manuel Correa, who will partner Giovinazzi at Alfa Romeo. Correa has been part of Alfa Romeo's young driver programme since March 2019.

Read Also:

Correa has been regularly competing in sim racing to stay sharp and entertained as part of his recovery from severe injuries sustained during a Formula 2 accident at Spa last August.

Correa's former F2 teammate, Callum Ilott, will race alongside Leclerc for Ferrari this weekend, while Red Bull driver Albon will be joined by Real Madrid footballer Thibaut Courtois.

The remainder of the field is yet to be confirmed, but is set to be made up once again by a mixture of junior formula drivers and other recent F1 racers.

Norris, Leclerc, Giovinazzi, Albon, Russell and Latifi will all feature in the final round of the charity 'Race for the World' series on Friday night.

The sextet have helped raise over $48,000 for the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund ahead of the final two races of their championship.

The Virtual Chinese Grand Prix takes place at 6pm BST on Sunday, and will be broadcast across F1's social media channels and on YouTube.

For more on the exciting world of Esports, check out Motorsport Games.

 

Related video

Next article
Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig

Previous article

Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig

Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Luke Smith

Esports Next session

ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen

ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen

16 Apr - 16 Apr

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
Formula 1

Revealed: The untold secret behind a Ferrari flop

3
World of Outlaws

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

4
NASCAR Cup

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash

5
IndyCar

Jacques Villeneuve recalls his victory at the 1995 Indy 500

Latest videos

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Van Gisbergen and Verstappen battle 00:48
Esports

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Van Gisbergen and Verstappen battle

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3 04:00:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3

Live: Barcelona RX Esports Invitational 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Barcelona RX Esports Invitational

Round 3 - Mount Panorama 00:00
Esports

Round 3 - Mount Panorama

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona 00:00
Esports

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona

Latest news

Sainz joins Virtual Chinese Grand Prix line-up
eSpt

Sainz joins Virtual Chinese Grand Prix line-up

Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig
eSpt

Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig

De Silvestro to make Supercars return in Eseries
eSpt

De Silvestro to make Supercars return in Eseries

Spengler wins second IMSA Esports race
eSpt

Spengler wins second IMSA Esports race

Castroneves, Sato join Busch for Motegi IndyCar Esports race
eSpt

Castroneves, Sato join Busch for Motegi IndyCar Esports race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.