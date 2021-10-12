Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull's Honda tribute livery is coming to the F1 2021 game
Esports Preview

Spa track guide for round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series

The second round of the Le Mans Virtual Series takes place at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, where the world’s best online sim drivers will compete in a six-hour endurance race.

As a preview to round two of the online championship, a track guide to Spa has been created in conjunction with LEGO® Technic™ – the Official Engineering Partner to the Le Mans Virtual Series – featuring the stunning Porsche 911 RSR. The video looks ahead to the 6 Hours of Spa, which takes place this Saturday, 16th October.

Spa is considered to be one of the world’s greatest circuits and features corners which are a supreme test to the skill of the best online racers. From the tight hairpin at the beginning of the lap – La Source – into the sweeps of Eau Rouge and Raidillon, the top speed of a LM GTE Porsche 911 RSR at the end of the Kemmel Straight that follows, will be in the region of 272.0km/h (169.6mph).

Drivers not only relish the high speed nature of the famous road course, but also the challenging corners that make up the 19-turn, 7km track in the Ardennes forest. One of the most famous bends is Pouhon, in the middle of the lap. Drivers will touch the brakes momentarily, before turning into the high speed left-hander, making sure they don’t run wide and lose time.

At the end of the lap is the famous Blanchimont left-hander, that drivers will aim to take flat-out, before leading to one of the best overtaking areas of the circuit - hard on the brakes for the Bus Stop. In the 6 Hours of Spa, racers are expected to take this tricky chicane approximately 150 times, as the predicted distance will be 1,071km (665miles) which equates to around 153 laps.

The opening round of the Le Mans Virtual Series kicked off with the 4 Hours of Monza last month, which was won by Realteam Hydrogen Redline with Jeffrey Rietveld, Dani Juncadella and Michal Smidl finishing ahead of the GPX Rebellion Williams and Floyd ByKolles-Burst in the 147-lap encounter.

In GTE, the Porsche Esports Team car driven by Mitchell de Jong, Mack Bakkum and Martin Krönke was dominant and they head the class standings going into round two at Spa. In total there are five events in the new series culminating in an exciting live, televised grand final at the 2022 Autosport International Show, featuring a $250,000 prize pot.

Watch the Spa race LIVE on lemansvirtual.com or on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube, courtesy of Traxion.gg. Round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series - the 6 Hours of Spa - gets underway this coming Saturday (16th October). The revamped online competition uses the rFactor 2 simulation platform, offering an authentic sim-racing experience and features a field of LMP2 and GTE machines with a combination of FIA international-licence and sim drivers.

The 2021 Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture with Motorsport Games and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the organisers of the world famous Le Mans 24 Hours and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship, and features LEGO® Technic™ as the Official Engineering Partner of the series.

shares
comments
Red Bull's Honda tribute livery is coming to the F1 2021 game

Previous article

Red Bull's Honda tribute livery is coming to the F1 2021 game
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

2
Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

7 h
3
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

22 h
4
W Series

W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale

2 h
5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
Spa track guide for round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series
Video Inside
Esports

Spa track guide for round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series

1 h
Red Bull's Honda tribute livery is coming to the F1 2021 game
Esports

Red Bull's Honda tribute livery is coming to the F1 2021 game

Oct 8, 2021
How Monza highlights Automobilista 2’s strong suit
Esports

How Monza highlights Automobilista 2’s strong suit

Oct 7, 2021
Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?
Esports

Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?

Oct 6, 2021
Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Video Inside
Esports

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

Sep 30, 2021
Latest videos
Esports: Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship 00:33
Esports
Oct 1, 2021

Esports: Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

Live - Round 1 - Monza 04:30:00
Esports
Sep 24, 2021

Live - Round 1 - Monza

Live - GTWC Euro Esports - Round 7: Nurburgring 02:00:00
Esports
Sep 24, 2021

Live - GTWC Euro Esports - Round 7: Nurburgring

Live - Le Mans Virtual Cup: Round 1 - Monza 02:00:00
Esports
Sep 24, 2021

Live - Le Mans Virtual Cup: Round 1 - Monza

Round 2 - Spa-Francorchamps 00:00
Esports
Sep 20, 2021

Round 2 - Spa-Francorchamps

Trending Today

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale
W Series W Series

W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Latest news

Spa track guide for round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Spa track guide for round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series

Red Bull's Honda tribute livery is coming to the F1 2021 game
Esports Esports

Red Bull's Honda tribute livery is coming to the F1 2021 game

How Monza highlights Automobilista 2’s strong suit
Esports Esports

How Monza highlights Automobilista 2’s strong suit

Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?
Esports Esports

Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.