Stars come out for the 6 Hours of Spa Round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games

MIAMI, FL - November 2, 2022 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) announces today that Round 3 of the Le Mans Virtual Series descends on the track for the 6 Hours of Spa. The legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium has long been at the top of the “favorites” list for drivers throughout the world. This round - the third of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series - has enticed some big names to the entry list, which is revealed HERE. The Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (“ACO”) and Motorsport Games.

Two-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen will compete in the #1 Team Redline LMP entry (Verstappen/Rietveld/Benecke) for the first time this season, and he will be joined by R8G Esports Team Owner and INDYCAR star Romain Grosjean who will be driving the #18 R8G Esports LMP car (Grosjean/Hemmingsen/Ozyildorim) on the increasingly-strong grid.

LMP Championship leaders Floyd Vanwall-Burst (Viscaal/Simončič/Pedersen) will be looking to stretch out its narrow 2-point advantage over Team Redline, while in the hotly-contested GTE category, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team (Kasdorp/Siebel/Jordan) will be planning to put its disastrous Monza showing into the background and return its Porsche to its Bahrain-winning form. BMW Team Redline and SF Velas Esports (Ferrari) are close behind, and all the manufacturer-led teams will have their eye on victory.

The race takes place on the rFactor 2 platform on the virtual, fast, and technically challenging 4.35 mile/7km long Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Full, uninterrupted coverage will begin from 12:30 pm (GMT) on Saturday, November 5th. Expect some fireworks, hot track action, and maybe some rain, a probability at Spa in the real world, whatever the season!

A total of 40 cars will battle it out in two different classes – 24 in LMP, with all competitors using an ORECA 07 LMP2 model, and 16 in GTE, with teams having a choice of Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and Aston Martin Vantage models. Manufacturer support also comes to teams representing Alpine and Mercedes AMG.

Qualifying is on Friday, November 4th, and all race action can be followed on the FIA WEC, Le Mans, and TraxionGG’s YouTube channels, on twitch.tv/traxiongg, and multiple social media channels.

Round 1 8 Hours of Bahrain, Bahrain September 17, 2022

Round 2 4 Hours of Monza, Italy October 8, 2022

Round 3 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium November 5, 2022

Round 4 500 Miles of Sebring, USA December 3, 2022

Round 5 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual January 14/15, 2023

About Le Mans Virtual Series

Le Mans Virtual Series is a global, elite esports series made up of five rounds that bring together endurance racing and sim racing top teams to compete on some of the world’s most famous racetracks. International FIA-licensed real-world drivers are teamed up with elite esports squads to take on endurance classics for a total prize fund of US$250,000, culminating in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, Motorsport Games, and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) - the creator and organizer of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC).