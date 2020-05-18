Celebrity Supercars wins for Steffensen, Pedder

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Next event in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

Celebrity Supercars wins for Steffensen, Pedder

shares
comments
Celebrity Supercars wins for Steffensen, Pedder
By:
May 18, 2020, 10:54 AM

Athletics star John Steffensen and Australian Rally Champion Scott Pedder split a dramatic pair of Supercars Celebrity Eseries races on the Mount Panorama circuit.

Steffensen found himself on both the right and wrong side of a late drama in each of the two races, starting with a somewhat fortunate win in the opener.

He had spent the majority of the race well behind Dan Reardon, the motocross ace bolting from pole and swiftly building a lead of over five seconds.

However Reardon struck trouble three laps from home, DJ Carl Cox sending the leader into a spin on Mountain Straight while being lapped.

That gifted the victory to Steffensen, his winning margin a healthy 10s over Supercross legend Chad Reed.

Reardon, meanwhile, was dumped back to fourth by the Cox contact, but did manage to get back on the podium after passing Greg Murphy at The Chase on the penultimate lap.

He then almost chase down Reed, the pair only split by a couple of tenths at the line.

Mick Doohan finished fourth despite a mid-race clash with Zak Brown. The McLaren boss had been running a relatively comfortable third, only to be tagged by an out-of-control Doohan at Murray's Corner. Once going they rubbed panels again down the front straight, running Erebus boss Barry Ryan wide in the process.

Doohan recovered best, with Brown and Ryan dropping behind Craig Lowndes.

As expected there was plenty of drama at the early stages of the reverse grid race.

At first it seemed Reardon had fared best of the front-runners, getting as high as fifth on the first lap before the Safety Car was called to calm things down. However he was taken out during the caution and dumped to the back of the field.

That left Steffensen well-placed for a clean sweep, the Race 1 winner well within striking distance of pole-sitter Scott Pedder with a couple of laps to go.

However an unforced error at Hell Corner on the final lap cost him a second win, Pedder able to cruise to a 7s win over Blake Williams and Brad Hodge.

Steve Richards and Doohan were next, with Steffensen dropping back to sixth.

Reardon was only able to recover to 10th.

John Steffensen

John Steffensen

Photo by: Supercars

Related video

Next article
Barnicoat beats Deletraz by 0.07s at the Nurburgring

Previous article

Barnicoat beats Deletraz by 0.07s at the Nurburgring
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

3
NASCAR Cup

Mike Moore, crew chief, profile

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
Formula 1

Legendary race broadcaster Varsha struck by coronavirus

Latest videos

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 4: Hong Kong - Highlights 01:58
Esports
3h

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 4: Hong Kong - Highlights

Live: GT Rivals Esports - Round 6 - Barcelona 02:00:00
Esports

Live: GT Rivals Esports - Round 6 - Barcelona

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Nurburgring Pro Race Battle To The Finish 00:46
Esports

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Nurburgring Pro Race Battle To The Finish

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Nurburgring Pro Race Start 01:54
Esports

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Nurburgring Pro Race Start

Live: EBaTCC - Round 2 01:00:00
Esports

Live: EBaTCC - Round 2

Latest news

Celebrity Supercars wins for Steffensen, Pedder
eSpt

Celebrity Supercars wins for Steffensen, Pedder

Barnicoat beats Deletraz by 0.07s at the Nurburgring
eSpt

Barnicoat beats Deletraz by 0.07s at the Nurburgring

Wehrlein escapes huge pile-up to win again in virtual Hong Kong
eSpt

Wehrlein escapes huge pile-up to win again in virtual Hong Kong

Can Wehrlein carry Race at Home momentum into Hong Kong?
eSpt

Can Wehrlein carry Race at Home momentum into Hong Kong?

Motorsport Games to create virtual Le Mans 24 race
eSpt

Motorsport Games to create virtual Le Mans 24 race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.