It’s Vandoorne v Wehrlein for Race at Home title

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Preview

It’s Vandoorne v Wehrlein for Race at Home title

shares
comments
It’s Vandoorne v Wehrlein for Race at Home title
By:
Jun 5, 2020, 5:36 PM

Stoffel Vandoorne holds a slender one-point lead over Pascal Wehrlein in the Formula E Race at Home Challenge ahead of the double-headed Esports season finale this weekend.

The competition was created in partnership with Motorsport Games to fill the motorsport void caused by the current global health crisis, and to raise money for the UNICEF relief fund. The online events have sparked controversy, too, with Daniel Abt losing his real-world Audi FE seat after he enlisted a sim racer to take his place in the virtual Berlin E-Prix. 

Read Also:

Mercedes driver Vandoorne has been the standout performer in qualifying, but it took until the most recent round in New York for him to finally chalk a maiden win. He is the sole driver to score repeat pole positions, having topped four of the six qualifying sessions, with Wehrlein and Edoardo Mortara the only others to have snared top spot so far.

But through the early races, around the Hong Kong circuit and the fictional Electric Docks venue, twice Vandoorne squandered his initial advantage by crashing out of first place. That put Maximilian Gunther - winner of the Monaco pre-season race - into a dominant lead, which peaked with a 21-point cushion after successes in the opening two points-paying rounds.

But when it looked as though the BMW driver might romp away more or less unchallenged, successive triumphs for Mahindra's Wehrlein at the shortened Monaco FE layout and on a return to Hong Kong soon whittled away at Gunther’s command. That was then compounded with Gunther’s own myriad incidents - including a drivethrough penalty for a jump start and a collision with Wehrlein in Berlin, which went unpenalised.

And as Guenther fell out of form, Vandoorne dealt a decisive blow last time out in the virtual New York E-Prix. The latest in a series of multi-car Turn 1 shunts allowed him to run clear to a dominant win and earn the narrowest of safety nets ahead of the final two races in New York and Berlin.

Gunther remains within shot of the gaming title, but with a 32-point deficit to recover, he’s a rank outsider. 

He said: "I'm fighting hard, pushing hard to be on the top step at the end. [The battle is] mainly between Pascal and Stoffel for the championship at the moment but I'm still in a position to take the virtual crown… I will definitely not give up.

"I haven't had luck on my side during the last few weekends, but I will try to turn things around again.”

If that luck fails to find Gunther, it likely falls to experienced gamer Vandoorne to fight off the advances of Esports rookie Wehrlein to take the Race at Home Challenge bragging rights.

Meanwhile, in the parallel Challenge grid contest for professional sim racers, Kevin Siggy looks relatively untouchable at the top of the pile.

A third lights-to-flag win in the New York E-Prix further consolidates his chances of winning the series and earning a real-world FE test drive as his prize.

The final round of the Race at Home Challenge is available to watch on Saturday and Sunday at 1030 ET/1530 BST via the Formula E website, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch and on Motorsport.tv.

Next article
WEC chief hopes Virtual Le Mans attracts outside interest

Previous article

WEC chief hopes Virtual Le Mans attracts outside interest
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E , Esports
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
IndyCar

IndyCar round 1 Texas preview – facts, figures, schedule

3
World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws Releases 1998 Schedule

4
NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

5
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? - Rick Wilson fondly looks back at NASCAR career

Latest videos

Live: ETRC Digital - Round 2 - Misano 02:00:00
Esports
25m

Live: ETRC Digital - Round 2 - Misano

Live: Round 2 - Interlagos 01:00:00
Esports
27m

Live: Round 2 - Interlagos

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - JR Motorsports 01:38
Esports

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - JR Motorsports

Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans 00:00
Esports

Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans

Live: EBaTCC - Round 3 00:00
Esports

Live: EBaTCC - Round 3

Latest news

It’s Vandoorne v Wehrlein for Race at Home title
eSpt

It’s Vandoorne v Wehrlein for Race at Home title

WEC chief hopes Virtual Le Mans attracts outside interest
eSpt

WEC chief hopes Virtual Le Mans attracts outside interest

Rothgeb/Brooks take Pro League wins at Talladega
eSpt

Rothgeb/Brooks take Pro League wins at Talladega

Hoggard takes BRDC Esports title after dominant Suzuka win
eSpt

Hoggard takes BRDC Esports title after dominant Suzuka win

Files, Webster triumph in ARG Bathurst thriller
eSpt

Files, Webster triumph in ARG Bathurst thriller

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.