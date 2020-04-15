Supercars adds $1000 prize to Eseries

The prize will be winner-takes-all, with whoever collects the most points from each round banking the $1000.

The money will then be donated to the charity selected by the winning driver.

The prize is being funded by car care products maker Armor All, which regularly backs Supercars' pole award and has spent more than $1 million in the series over the past 17 years.

“Armor All car care products stand for high quality and performance, just like Supercars and we are really excited to see racing come to life for viewers at home” Marianne Arenas, Head of Energizer ANZ marketing said.

“The Armor All brand, has a long and proud history in motorsport and the Supercars Armor All round winner award is a great initiative for the Eseries.”

“There’s a number of charities out there doing great things in the community at a time when many people are doing it tough, so we are very proud to be able to contribute to their efforts in some way through this award.”

The second round of the Supercars All Stars Eseries, featuring four races across the Silverstone and Barcelona circuits, takes place tonight.

Formula 1 ace Max Verstappen will join the field as a wildcard starter, while David Reynolds has been replaced by Erebus enduro driver Will Brown.

Qualifying begins at 6pm AEST with exclusive coverage on Fox Sports, with the race broadcast hitting online platforms from 7pm AEST.

You can stream every round live and free through Motorsport.tv.