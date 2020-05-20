Esports
Esports / Breaking news

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 7 schedule

shares
comments
Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 7 schedule
By:
May 20, 2020, 7:21 AM

Here are the full schedule and broadcast details for the seventh round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

The Aussie series will hit the banking for the first time tonight, with races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and on the Daytona road course.

Damage will be turned off for the 35-lap race on the Charlotte race, the first for Supercars on an oval layout.

It'll then be switched back on for a pair of races on Daytona's road course to round out a two-week swing in The States that started at the Circuit of the Americas last week.

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris will join the Supercars regulars for a third consecutive week as a wildcard entry.

The race broadcast will be streamed live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

Here is the schedule for Round 7 (all times AEST, subject to change).

6:05pm – Qualifying 1, Charlotte
6:30pm – Qualifying 2, Daytona
7:15pm – Race 1, Charlotte, 35 laps
7:48pm – Race 2, Daytona, 10 laps
8:20pm – Race 3, Daytona, 16 laps

Series Supercars , Esports

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

