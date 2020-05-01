Supercars to host virtual race at Bathurst for guest celebrities

Ahead of the fifth round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries, to take place next Wednesday at Spa-Francorchamps, Supercars organizers have revealed plans for a May 12 virtual race at Bathurst for athletes from various sports.

“We’re putting together a list of people who we want to include for a celebrity race,” said Nathan Prendergast, Supercars general manager of television and content. “Essentially the plan is to get our friends from other sporting codes and anyone who is keen to come and play with us.

“We’ve got interest from a couple of people in the All Blacks, so far locked in we have an AFL grand final representative, we’ve got two Australian cricketers, we’ve got a couple of team owners and we’ve got some Supercars television people involved.

“So there’s about a dozen already on the list and we’re looking to get a couple from the NRL as well, anyone who really is interested in having a run.”

Of the decision to select Mount Panorama as the venue, Prendergast added: “It’s iconic, everyone wants to run at Bathurst. “Yes it’s hard but to race at Bathurst, there’s an appeal in that.

“We’re going to turn off damage and let them have fun. It’s not meant to be a tough competition, it’s just a chance for a bit of exposure for our fellow sporting codes and anyone else who wants to play with us.”

