Supercars drops Sebring from next Esports round
Supercars has dropped Sebring from next week’s Eseries round, but has increased its presence at virtual Circuit of The Americas.
The Aussie category had initially planned on a USA double-header for its sixth week, with races spread across the Circuit of The Americas and Sebring International Raceway.
However, after dropping the Nurburgring to focus on a single circuit this week, Supercars has decided to continue with the single-circuit approach.
That means there will now be three races at COTA, two shorter heats - the second of which will have the grid reversed - before a longer feature race.
The qualifying format is yet to be formally locked in, however a Top 10 Shootout is considered likely.
The two-circuit format will return for Round 7 for the much-anticipated speedway round at Charlotte and Daytona’s Roval.
Craig Lowndes is expected to join the field as a wildcard for the COTA races next week, while Lando Norris will return for a second consecutive cameo appearance.
Every round of the BP Supercars All Stars Series can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.
