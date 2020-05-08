Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Supercars drops Sebring from next Esports round

shares
comments
Supercars drops Sebring from next Esports round
By:
May 8, 2020, 1:25 AM

Supercars has dropped Sebring from next week’s Eseries round, but has increased its presence at virtual Circuit of The Americas.

The Aussie category had initially planned on a USA double-header for its sixth week, with races spread across the Circuit of The Americas and Sebring International Raceway.

However, after dropping the Nurburgring to focus on a single circuit this week, Supercars has decided to continue with the single-circuit approach. 

That means there will now be three races at COTA, two shorter heats - the second of which will have the grid reversed - before a longer feature race.

The qualifying format is yet to be formally locked in, however a Top 10 Shootout is considered likely. 

The two-circuit format will return for Round 7 for the much-anticipated speedway round at Charlotte and Daytona’s Roval. 

Craig Lowndes is expected to join the field as a wildcard for the COTA races next week, while Lando Norris will return for a second consecutive cameo appearance. 

Every round of the BP Supercars All Stars Series can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

 

Related video

Next article
Can Gunther make it a Race at Home Challenge hat trick at Monaco?

Previous article

Can Gunther make it a Race at Home Challenge hat trick at Monaco?
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island

ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island

7 May - 7 May
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Race
Wed 6 May
Thu 7 May
10:00
00:00

Trending

1
Other truck

Charity kart race set for injured Mingay

2
NHRA

NHRA: Kids can start drag racing at age 5

3
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death

4
Formula 1

Extra venues in contention for F1 races in 2020

5
Formula 1

When Coulthard escaped a tragic plane crash, then scored a podium

Latest videos

Get to Know the Drivers – Team Penske eSports 05:14
Esports

Get to Know the Drivers – Team Penske eSports

Should Esports Incidents Be Taken As Seriously As Real Racing? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke 52:13
Esports

Should Esports Incidents Be Taken As Seriously As Real Racing? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke

NASCAR Heat 5 Official Trailer 00:46
Esports

NASCAR Heat 5 Official Trailer

Lando Norris talks about his pit lane road block 01:20
Esports

Lando Norris talks about his pit lane road block

Round 5 - Spa-Francorchamps Race 3 Highlights 01:37
Esports

Round 5 - Spa-Francorchamps Race 3 Highlights

Latest news

Supercars drops Sebring from next Esports round
eSpt

Supercars drops Sebring from next Esports round

Can Gunther make it a Race at Home Challenge hat trick at Monaco?
eSpt

Can Gunther make it a Race at Home Challenge hat trick at Monaco?

More scientific approach required for sims, says Norris
eSpt

More scientific approach required for sims, says Norris

Wildcard Burcher surprises on ARG debut
eSpt

Wildcard Burcher surprises on ARG debut

Football star Aguero joins Virtual GP line-up
eSpt

Football star Aguero joins Virtual GP line-up

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.