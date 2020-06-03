Esports
Esports / Race report

Van Gisbergen, De Pasquale win Michigan duels

Van Gisbergen, De Pasquale win Michigan duels
By:
Jun 3, 2020, 9:06 AM

Shane van Gisbergen and Anton De Pasquale won the two Duels to set the grid for tonight's first Supercars Eseries race at Michigan International Speedway.

The opening duel was a race-long five-car battle for the lead.

Van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, Jake Kostecki, Todd Hazelwood and Jake Kostecki were all in the hunt, the first two doing the lion's share of the leading across the 15-laps.

Having looked to have lost the tow with five laps to go, Holdsworth managed to work his way back into the lead group by the final tour.

He then made a big play for the lead, nudging McLaughlin before running wide.

That opened the door for van Gisbergen to get a run on the bottom line, the margin between him and McLaughlin just 0.05s.

Hazelwood and Kostecki were third and fourth, Holdsworth spinning across the the line in fifth.

In the second duel De Pasquale used the outside line to pip Macauley Jones by 0.04s.

The two Holden drivers were part of a six-strong battle pack, De Pasquale and Chaz Mostert leading the field for much of the race.

Jones then made a big run with a couple of laps to go, the BJR driver falling just short of overhauling his Erebus counterpart.

Walkinshaw pair Mostert and Bryce Fullwood finished third and fourth, while Jordan Boys and Cam Waters crossed the finish line amid a huge shunt while scrapping over fifth.

Watch all three of tonight's races live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

