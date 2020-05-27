Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 8 schedule

The virtual series will make two stops for its eighth round, starting with a 12-lap race at Phillip Island, which beat Spa-Francorchamps in a fan vote.

There will then be two races at Interlagos, the Brazilian Grand Prix venue set to host a 12-lapper and a two-stop 20-lapper.

All three races will be worth 100 points.

There will be three wildcards in the field – James Courtney, James Golding and Tyler Everingham.

All three races will be streamed live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

Here is the schedule for Round 8 (all times AEST, subject to change).

6:05pm – Qualifying 1, Interlagos

6:35pm – Qualifying 2, Phillip Island

7:15pm – Race 1, Phillip Island, 12 laps

7:48pm – Race 2, Interlagos, 12 laps

8:20pm – Race 3, Interlagos, 20 laps (reverse grid)