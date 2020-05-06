Sign in
Esports / Race report

Van Gisbergen wins Spa finale, still under investigation

Van Gisbergen wins Spa finale, still under investigation
By:
May 6, 2020, 11:24 AM

Shane van Gisbergen won the third and final Supercars Eseries race at Spa-Francorchamps, although the result remains subject to a post-round investigation.

There was some confusion over the starting order for the 14-lap finale, van Gisbergen thought to be subject to a Race 3 penalty due to a race-winning tag on Anton De Pasquale in the opening race.

However there was nothing applied pre-race, van Gisbergen taking his spot on pole for Race 3 thanks to having accrued the most points from the two eight-lappers.

For the second time tonight van Gisbergen and De Pasquale spent the race effectively running nose-to-tail, with the race boiling down to the Bus Stop on the final race.

And again De Pasquale lost out, a spin – this time self-induced – handing a 4s win to his Kiwi rival.

Van Gisbergen is still, however, still under investigation for that Race 1 incident.

The battle for third was equally frantic, and decided even later into the final lap.

An undercut in the middle stint helped Chaz Mostert jump Scott McLaughlin, who also somewhat confusingly started near the front despite initially being classified in 15th at the end of the first race.

McLaughlin then spent the entire final stint pressuring Mostert, that pressure finally yielding a result when Mostert ran wide at La Source, the final corner, on the last lap.

Super2 rookie Broc Fenney rounded out a solid night with sixth, followed by Garry Jacobson and Lee Holdsworth.

Jack Le Brocq was ninth, with Formula 1 star Lando Norris 10th after a race-long fight-back from a Race 1 off at Les Combes.

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars Eseries: Round 5

Supercars Eseries: Round 5

6 May - 6 May
Series

