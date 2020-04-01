Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Gaming / Breaking news

Tander joins eSport Cup as full entry list revealed

shares
comments
Tander joins eSport Cup as full entry list revealed
By:
Apr 1, 2020, 11:03 PM

Australian Racing Group has unveiled a 52-strong entry for its opening eSport Cup round, including three-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander.

The Supercars ace has made a number of TCR Australia appearances in an Audi over the last two seasons, and even took pole for the ill-fated Albert Park race that never went ahead.

He's now set to race the same car in virtual form, Tander joining a 52-car field for tonight's ARG eSport Cup opener to be held on the Mount Panorama circuit.

The entry features a number of big names across ARG's suite of categories, including former Supercars stars Steve Johnson and Jason Bargwanna, S5000 front-runners James Golding and Tim Macrow, reigning TCR Australia champion Will Brown and BTCC winner Ash Sutton.

Round 1 will lick off at 8pm AEDT tonight, with a 20-minute qualifying session followed by a half-hour feature race and a 15-minute reverse grid race.

Grant Rowley and DJR Team Penske enduro driver/TCR Australia regular Tony D'Alberto will provide commentary.

All of the action will be streamed live and free all over the world through Motorsport.tv.

Full ARG eSport Cup entry list

#

Category

SPONSOR

DRIVER

STATE

CAR COLOUR

1

TCR

HMO Customer Racing

Will Brown

QLD

White/Blue

2

TCR

Melbourne Performance Centre

Chelsea Angelo

VIC

White/Blue

3

TCR

Melbourne Performance Centre

Lee Partridge

VIC

Black/Red

4

TCR

Carsales

Mike Sinclair

VIC

White/Blue

5

Trans Am

Retractable Tarps

George Miedecke

QLD

Red

6

TCR

Garry Rogers Motorsport

Jordan Cox

VIC

White/Green/Red

7

TCR

Team Valvoline GRM

Luca Giacomin

VIC

White/Red/Blue

8

Trans Am

Harris Racing Pty Ltd

Aaron Seton

QLD

Yellow

9

TCR

Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC

Jay Hanson

VIC

White/Green/Red

10

TCR

Track Tec Racing

Niels Langeveld

NED

Orange/Silver

11

TCR

HMO Customer Racing

Nathan Morcom

NSW

White/Blue

12

Trans Am

RTC Motorsport

Peter Herd

NSW

Black

15

TCR

Wurth

Michael Clemente

VIC

White/Red

17

TCR

Burson Auto Parts Racing

Jason Bargwanna

VIC

White

18

TCR

Team Valvoline GRM

Aaron Cameron

VIC

White/Red/Blue

19

TCR

Milldun Motorsport

Matt Simmons

QLD

White

21

V8TC

United eSports

Harley Haber

NSW

White

22

TCR

Track Tec Racing

Jack Milligan

NZ

Orange/Silver

23

S5000

UCS Group

Tim Macrow

VIC

Black/Orange

24

TCR

Wall Racing

John Martin

NSW

White/Red

26

TCR

Track Tec Racing

Tom Alexander

NZ

Orange/Silver

27

S5000

Barton Mawer Motorsport

Barton Mawer

NSW

Black/White

28

TCR

Track Tec Racing

Rowan Shepherd

NZ

Orange/Silver

29

Trans Am

Gulf Western Oils

Nathan Herne

QLD

Orange/Silver

30

TCR

HMO Customer Racing

Sam Stratten

NSW

White/Blue

31

S5000

Team Valvoline GRM

James Golding

VIC

White/Red/Blue

33

TCR

Renault Sport GRM

Dylan O'Keeffe

VIC

Yellow

35

V8TC

Unit

Jason Gomersall

QLD

Silver/Grey

38

TCR

Wall Racing

Tim Mcreynolds

NSW

White/Red

39

ARG

Michelin

Ben McMellan

VIC

Blue/Yellow

41

TCR

Wolfchester

Trent Harrison

VIC

Black

47

TCR

Track Tec Racing

Jaden Ransley

NZ

Orange/Silver

48

Trans Am

Melbourne Performance Centre

Nic Carroll

VIC

Blue

49

S5000

ACT Fence Hire

Thomas Randle

VIC

Black/Orange

55

TCR

Signature Homes

Rhys Gould

NZ

Black/Red

64

TCR

Garage1 / Morris Finance

Tim Brook

NSW

White/Red

67

TCM

Bilstien/JMG Racing

Jeremy Gray

NSW

Blue

68

V8TC

Turbo Brisbane

Jonathan Beikoff

QLD

White/Blue/Red

75

TCR

Melbourne Performance Centre

Garth Tander

VIC

Grey/Red/Black

85

TCM

Garwood Motorsport

Adam Garwood

VIC

Yellow

88

TCR

Track Tec Racing

Tim Dossett

NZ

Orange/Silver

89

S5000

SignageOne

Braydan Willmington

NSW

Green

91

TCR

Garage1 / Morris Finance

Jaxon Evans

VIC

Red/White

92

S5000

Motum Simulation

Ricky Capo

VIC

Red

99

Trans Am

TPS Group

Brett Holdsworth

VIC

Red

116

TCR

Panta Racing Fuel

Ash Sutton

ENG

Black/White

117

TCM

Team Johnson

Steve Johnson

QLD

Blue

122

TCR

Monster Energy

Blake 'Bilko' Williams

VIC

Black

133

TCM

Juice Plus +

Cameron Mason

NSW

Green

222

TCR

Fast Track Comms

Luke King

NSW

Black/Red

777

TCR

Declan Fraser Racing

Declan Fraser

QLD

White

Related video

Next article
eNASCAR Heat Pro League concludes preseason at Martinsville

Previous article

eNASCAR Heat Pro League concludes preseason at Martinsville
Load comments

About this article

Series Gaming , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Gaming Next session

eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 2

29 Mar - 29 Mar

Trending

1
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

2
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Dale Earnhardt, Jr Injured at Milwaukee

3
NASCAR Truck

Sauter stripped of Truck victory, Boyd named Talladega winner

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

Cylinder Wall Hardening Process Developed

Latest videos

Cole Custer eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale 00:10
Gaming
1h

Cole Custer eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale

Kaz Grala eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale 00:24
Gaming
1h

Kaz Grala eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale

Jake Morris eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale 01:05
Gaming
1h

Jake Morris eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale

Brad Keselowski eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale 00:23
Gaming
2h

Brad Keselowski eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale

Veloce Pro Series in Partnership with Motorsport Games Race Highlights 10:36
Gaming

Veloce Pro Series in Partnership with Motorsport Games Race Highlights

Latest news

Tander joins eSport Cup as full entry list revealed
eSpt

Tander joins eSport Cup as full entry list revealed

eNASCAR Heat Pro League concludes preseason at Martinsville
eSpt

eNASCAR Heat Pro League concludes preseason at Martinsville

NBCSN to televise IndyCar Esports race from Barber
eSpt

NBCSN to televise IndyCar Esports race from Barber

PC issues halt Verstappen’s Redline Esports win streak
eSpt

PC issues halt Verstappen’s Redline Esports win streak

BTCC champion Sutton to race in Aussie eSport Cup
eSpt

BTCC champion Sutton to race in Aussie eSport Cup

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.