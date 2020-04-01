Tander joins eSport Cup as full entry list revealed

The Supercars ace has made a number of TCR Australia appearances in an Audi over the last two seasons, and even took pole for the ill-fated Albert Park race that never went ahead.

He's now set to race the same car in virtual form, Tander joining a 52-car field for tonight's ARG eSport Cup opener to be held on the Mount Panorama circuit.

The entry features a number of big names across ARG's suite of categories, including former Supercars stars Steve Johnson and Jason Bargwanna, S5000 front-runners James Golding and Tim Macrow, reigning TCR Australia champion Will Brown and BTCC winner Ash Sutton.

Round 1 will lick off at 8pm AEDT tonight, with a 20-minute qualifying session followed by a half-hour feature race and a 15-minute reverse grid race.

Grant Rowley and DJR Team Penske enduro driver/TCR Australia regular Tony D'Alberto will provide commentary.

All of the action will be streamed live and free all over the world through Motorsport.tv.

Full ARG eSport Cup entry list

# Category SPONSOR DRIVER STATE CAR COLOUR 1 TCR HMO Customer Racing Will Brown QLD White/Blue 2 TCR Melbourne Performance Centre Chelsea Angelo VIC White/Blue 3 TCR Melbourne Performance Centre Lee Partridge VIC Black/Red 4 TCR Carsales Mike Sinclair VIC White/Blue 5 Trans Am Retractable Tarps George Miedecke QLD Red 6 TCR Garry Rogers Motorsport Jordan Cox VIC White/Green/Red 7 TCR Team Valvoline GRM Luca Giacomin VIC White/Red/Blue 8 Trans Am Harris Racing Pty Ltd Aaron Seton QLD Yellow 9 TCR Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC Jay Hanson VIC White/Green/Red 10 TCR Track Tec Racing Niels Langeveld NED Orange/Silver 11 TCR HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom NSW White/Blue 12 Trans Am RTC Motorsport Peter Herd NSW Black 15 TCR Wurth Michael Clemente VIC White/Red 17 TCR Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna VIC White 18 TCR Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron VIC White/Red/Blue 19 TCR Milldun Motorsport Matt Simmons QLD White 21 V8TC United eSports Harley Haber NSW White 22 TCR Track Tec Racing Jack Milligan NZ Orange/Silver 23 S5000 UCS Group Tim Macrow VIC Black/Orange 24 TCR Wall Racing John Martin NSW White/Red 26 TCR Track Tec Racing Tom Alexander NZ Orange/Silver 27 S5000 Barton Mawer Motorsport Barton Mawer NSW Black/White 28 TCR Track Tec Racing Rowan Shepherd NZ Orange/Silver 29 Trans Am Gulf Western Oils Nathan Herne QLD Orange/Silver 30 TCR HMO Customer Racing Sam Stratten NSW White/Blue 31 S5000 Team Valvoline GRM James Golding VIC White/Red/Blue 33 TCR Renault Sport GRM Dylan O'Keeffe VIC Yellow 35 V8TC Unit Jason Gomersall QLD Silver/Grey 38 TCR Wall Racing Tim Mcreynolds NSW White/Red 39 ARG Michelin Ben McMellan VIC Blue/Yellow 41 TCR Wolfchester Trent Harrison VIC Black 47 TCR Track Tec Racing Jaden Ransley NZ Orange/Silver 48 Trans Am Melbourne Performance Centre Nic Carroll VIC Blue 49 S5000 ACT Fence Hire Thomas Randle VIC Black/Orange 55 TCR Signature Homes Rhys Gould NZ Black/Red 64 TCR Garage1 / Morris Finance Tim Brook NSW White/Red 67 TCM Bilstien/JMG Racing Jeremy Gray NSW Blue 68 V8TC Turbo Brisbane Jonathan Beikoff QLD White/Blue/Red 75 TCR Melbourne Performance Centre Garth Tander VIC Grey/Red/Black 85 TCM Garwood Motorsport Adam Garwood VIC Yellow 88 TCR Track Tec Racing Tim Dossett NZ Orange/Silver 89 S5000 SignageOne Braydan Willmington NSW Green 91 TCR Garage1 / Morris Finance Jaxon Evans VIC Red/White 92 S5000 Motum Simulation Ricky Capo VIC Red 99 Trans Am TPS Group Brett Holdsworth VIC Red 116 TCR Panta Racing Fuel Ash Sutton ENG Black/White 117 TCM Team Johnson Steve Johnson QLD Blue 122 TCR Monster Energy Blake 'Bilko' Williams VIC Black 133 TCM Juice Plus + Cameron Mason NSW Green 222 TCR Fast Track Comms Luke King NSW Black/Red 777 TCR Declan Fraser Racing Declan Fraser QLD White

