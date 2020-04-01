Tander joins eSport Cup as full entry list revealed
Australian Racing Group has unveiled a 52-strong entry for its opening eSport Cup round, including three-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander.
The Supercars ace has made a number of TCR Australia appearances in an Audi over the last two seasons, and even took pole for the ill-fated Albert Park race that never went ahead.
He's now set to race the same car in virtual form, Tander joining a 52-car field for tonight's ARG eSport Cup opener to be held on the Mount Panorama circuit.
The entry features a number of big names across ARG's suite of categories, including former Supercars stars Steve Johnson and Jason Bargwanna, S5000 front-runners James Golding and Tim Macrow, reigning TCR Australia champion Will Brown and BTCC winner Ash Sutton.
Round 1 will lick off at 8pm AEDT tonight, with a 20-minute qualifying session followed by a half-hour feature race and a 15-minute reverse grid race.
Grant Rowley and DJR Team Penske enduro driver/TCR Australia regular Tony D'Alberto will provide commentary.
All of the action will be streamed live and free all over the world through Motorsport.tv.
Full ARG eSport Cup entry list
|
#
|
Category
|
SPONSOR
|
DRIVER
|
STATE
|
CAR COLOUR
|
1
|
TCR
|
HMO Customer Racing
|
Will Brown
|
QLD
|
White/Blue
|
2
|
TCR
|
Melbourne Performance Centre
|
Chelsea Angelo
|
VIC
|
White/Blue
|
3
|
TCR
|
Melbourne Performance Centre
|
Lee Partridge
|
VIC
|
Black/Red
|
4
|
TCR
|
Carsales
|
Mike Sinclair
|
VIC
|
White/Blue
|
5
|
Trans Am
|
Retractable Tarps
|
George Miedecke
|
QLD
|
Red
|
6
|
TCR
|
Garry Rogers Motorsport
|
Jordan Cox
|
VIC
|
White/Green/Red
|
7
|
TCR
|
Team Valvoline GRM
|
Luca Giacomin
|
VIC
|
White/Red/Blue
|
8
|
Trans Am
|
Harris Racing Pty Ltd
|
Aaron Seton
|
QLD
|
Yellow
|
9
|
TCR
|
Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC
|
Jay Hanson
|
VIC
|
White/Green/Red
|
10
|
TCR
|
Track Tec Racing
|
Niels Langeveld
|
NED
|
Orange/Silver
|
11
|
TCR
|
HMO Customer Racing
|
Nathan Morcom
|
NSW
|
White/Blue
|
12
|
Trans Am
|
RTC Motorsport
|
Peter Herd
|
NSW
|
Black
|
15
|
TCR
|
Wurth
|
Michael Clemente
|
VIC
|
White/Red
|
17
|
TCR
|
Burson Auto Parts Racing
|
Jason Bargwanna
|
VIC
|
White
|
18
|
TCR
|
Team Valvoline GRM
|
Aaron Cameron
|
VIC
|
White/Red/Blue
|
19
|
TCR
|
Milldun Motorsport
|
Matt Simmons
|
QLD
|
White
|
21
|
V8TC
|
United eSports
|
Harley Haber
|
NSW
|
White
|
22
|
TCR
|
Track Tec Racing
|
Jack Milligan
|
NZ
|
Orange/Silver
|
23
|
S5000
|
UCS Group
|
Tim Macrow
|
VIC
|
Black/Orange
|
24
|
TCR
|
Wall Racing
|
John Martin
|
NSW
|
White/Red
|
26
|
TCR
|
Track Tec Racing
|
Tom Alexander
|
NZ
|
Orange/Silver
|
27
|
S5000
|
Barton Mawer Motorsport
|
Barton Mawer
|
NSW
|
Black/White
|
28
|
TCR
|
Track Tec Racing
|
Rowan Shepherd
|
NZ
|
Orange/Silver
|
29
|
Trans Am
|
Gulf Western Oils
|
Nathan Herne
|
QLD
|
Orange/Silver
|
30
|
TCR
|
HMO Customer Racing
|
Sam Stratten
|
NSW
|
White/Blue
|
31
|
S5000
|
Team Valvoline GRM
|
James Golding
|
VIC
|
White/Red/Blue
|
33
|
TCR
|
Renault Sport GRM
|
Dylan O'Keeffe
|
VIC
|
Yellow
|
35
|
V8TC
|
Unit
|
Jason Gomersall
|
QLD
|
Silver/Grey
|
38
|
TCR
|
Wall Racing
|
Tim Mcreynolds
|
NSW
|
White/Red
|
39
|
ARG
|
Michelin
|
Ben McMellan
|
VIC
|
Blue/Yellow
|
41
|
TCR
|
Wolfchester
|
Trent Harrison
|
VIC
|
Black
|
47
|
TCR
|
Track Tec Racing
|
Jaden Ransley
|
NZ
|
Orange/Silver
|
48
|
Trans Am
|
Melbourne Performance Centre
|
Nic Carroll
|
VIC
|
Blue
|
49
|
S5000
|
ACT Fence Hire
|
Thomas Randle
|
VIC
|
Black/Orange
|
55
|
TCR
|
Signature Homes
|
Rhys Gould
|
NZ
|
Black/Red
|
64
|
TCR
|
Garage1 / Morris Finance
|
Tim Brook
|
NSW
|
White/Red
|
67
|
TCM
|
Bilstien/JMG Racing
|
Jeremy Gray
|
NSW
|
Blue
|
68
|
V8TC
|
Turbo Brisbane
|
Jonathan Beikoff
|
QLD
|
White/Blue/Red
|
75
|
TCR
|
Melbourne Performance Centre
|
Garth Tander
|
VIC
|
Grey/Red/Black
|
85
|
TCM
|
Garwood Motorsport
|
Adam Garwood
|
VIC
|
Yellow
|
88
|
TCR
|
Track Tec Racing
|
Tim Dossett
|
NZ
|
Orange/Silver
|
89
|
S5000
|
SignageOne
|
Braydan Willmington
|
NSW
|
Green
|
91
|
TCR
|
Garage1 / Morris Finance
|
Jaxon Evans
|
VIC
|
Red/White
|
92
|
S5000
|
Motum Simulation
|
Ricky Capo
|
VIC
|
Red
|
99
|
Trans Am
|
TPS Group
|
Brett Holdsworth
|
VIC
|
Red
|
116
|
TCR
|
Panta Racing Fuel
|
Ash Sutton
|
ENG
|
Black/White
|
117
|
TCM
|
Team Johnson
|
Steve Johnson
|
QLD
|
Blue
|
122
|
TCR
|
Monster Energy
|
Blake 'Bilko' Williams
|
VIC
|
Black
|
133
|
TCM
|
Juice Plus +
|
Cameron Mason
|
NSW
|
Green
|
222
|
TCR
|
Fast Track Comms
|
Luke King
|
NSW
|
Black/Red
|
777
|
TCR
|
Declan Fraser Racing
|
Declan Fraser
|
QLD
|
White
