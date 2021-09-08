Teams announced for 2021-2022 Le Mans Virtual Series

A full list of teams has been announced for the upcoming Le Mans Virtual Series that’s being held on the rFactor 2 platform. The five-round series starts in a few weeks and will feature two classifications of cars endurance racing at historic venues.

A bunch of heavy hitters are on the list, including but not limited to Red Bull Racing Esports, Williams Esports, Team Redline, Ferrari Driver Academy and Team Fordzilla.

There is a $250,000 prize pool that these teams will be aiming to grab a share of. Each of these cars including five drivers combining FIA international-licensed drivers and professional sim drivers.

The full list can be viewed below. There are 38 cars in total, 21 under the LMP2 class and the other 17 under the LMGTE class. The first event takes place on 25th September, so we expect the full driver lineups before then.

Every race will be live on the Traxion.GG YouTube and Twitch channels, plus Facebook page alongside other media outlets.

Le Mans Virtual Series 2021/22 Calendar

Round 1 – 4 Hours of Monza, Italy – 25th September 2021

Round 2 – 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium – 16th October 2021

Round 3 – 8 Hours of Nürburgring Nordschleife, Germany – 13th November 2021

Round 4 – 6 Hours of Sebring, USA – 18th December 2021

Round 5 – 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual – 15th/16th January 2022

Le Mans Virtual Series 2021/22 Team Entries

LMP2 Vehicle No YAS HEAT Oreca 07 LMP2 49 MAHLE RACING TEAM Oreca 07 LMP2 10 Race Clutch Alpine Oreca 07 LMP2 14 Race Clutch Alpine Oreca 07 LMP2 15 ARC Bratislava Oreca 07 LMP2 44 R8G ESPORTS Oreca 07 LMP2 8 R8G ESPORTS Oreca 07 LMP2 18 Team Fordzilla Oreca 07 LMP2 966 Floyd ByKolles-Burst Oreca 07 LMP2 4 Alpha Ind. ByKolles-Burst Oreca 07 LMP2 444 Rebellion GPX Williams Oreca 07 LMP2 1 GPX Rebellion Williams Oreca 07 LMP2 22 Williams Esports Oreca 07 LMP2 5 Team Redline Oreca 07 LMP2 123 Red Bull Racing Esports Oreca 07 LMP2 11 Realteam Hydrogen Redline Oreca 07 LMP2 70 Esports Team WRT Oreca 07 LMP2 31 Rocket Simsport Oreca 07 LMP2 2 JOTA Oreca 07 LMP2 38 Axle Sports Oreca 07 LMP2 21 Panis Racing Oreca 07 LMP2 65 LMGTE Vehicle No. SIMMSA Esports Ferrari 488 GTE 66 Porsche Esports Team Porsche 911 RSR GTE 91 Porsche Esports Team Porsche 911 RSR GTE 92 Team Project 1 x BPM Porsche 911 RSR GTE 56 Team Project 1 x BPM Porsche 911 RSR GTE 57 BMW Team GB BMW M8 GTE 55 Red Bull Racing Esports Corvette C8.R 111 GR Wolves Racing Porsche 911 RSR GTE 86 GR Wolves Racing Porsche 911 RSR GTE 87 BMW Team Redline BMW M8 GTE 71 BMW Team BS+COMPETITION BMW M8 GTE 89 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR GTE 77 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR GTE 88 TESLA R8G Esports BMW M8 GTE 888 Axle Sports Porsche 911 RSR GTE 61 D’Station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GTE 777 FDA Esports Team Ferrari 488 GTE 51