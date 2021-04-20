Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports

Building upon a partnership lasting a decade, the new SF1000 Edition Wheel Add-on sees Thrustmaster and Ferrari teaming up once again for a new steering wheel add-on.

Following several teasers, the new Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition is a working replica of a 2020 Ferrari Formula 1 car steering wheel. You may not be Charles Leclerc, but this could place you one step closer to that F1 dream.

Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition rear

It features 11 functioning buttons along with seven encoders and two thumbwheels which can be programmed to change various in-game parameters. These sit alongside a 15-LED rev counter readout, 6-LEDs for marshal flags and a full colour 4.3” / 109 mm interactive screen.

The display can show detailed information such as tyre temperatures, gears, timing, fuel and energy usage natively with the upcoming F1 2021 game on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series via the Thrustmaster TM Connect Web platform.

The front facia is real carbon fibre for an authentic design and around the rear are aluminium paddle shifters for gears and clutch activation. These can be interchangeable with the new T-Chrono Paddles, sold separately, and feature gold-plated silver contact switches for a bounce time of less than five milliseconds.

It utilises the Thrustmaster quick release system, so is compatible with the TS-PC Racer, T-GT Servo Base, TS-XW Servo Base, TX Racing Wheel Servo Base and T300 Racing Wheel Servo bases. That’s the entire T-Series, minus the T500RS.

This further solidifies the ties between the controller and peripheral manufacturer and the legendary Italian marque, following on from Thrustmaster supporting the upcoming 2021 Ferrari Esports Series, where one lucky winner will become an official Ferrari driver for virtual events.

The new device will be available today in Europe with 1000 units available right now in celebration of the F1 season starting. APAC availability follows on the 18th May and worldwide sales start 26th August 2021.

Pricing for this new wheel add-on is £329.99 / $349.99 / €349.99, excluding the compatible Thrustmaster wheel base of your choice. The optional T-Chrono Paddles are an additional £54.99 / $69.99 / €59.99.