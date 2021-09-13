Tickets Subscribe
Why the WRC takes esports so seriously
Esports News

Motorsport starts to compete in virtual Top Gear challenge

By:

Current motorsport stars will all be taking part in a rejuvenated Star in a Reasonably Fast Car around a virtual Top Gear Test Track.

Motorsport starts to compete in virtual Top Gear challenge

The Suzuki Liana, Chevrolet Lacetti, Vauxhall Astra and latterly, a Toyota GT86. Over the years, the automotive TV programme Top Gear has had many reasonable cars for celebrities to skid around its track.

Now, it’s returning, thanks to a tie-up between cute top-down racing title Circuit Superstars and the BBC.

Over the next few weeks, several personalities will take part in a lap of a virtual Dunsfold and compete for the best time, the famous Top Gear Test Track recreated in the game.

The video series started with former F1 driver and current IndyCar incumbent Romain Grosjean.

“Like every racing fan, I have always wanted to drive the Top Gear test track, and Circuit Superstars is making that a reality,” said the figurehead of the R8G Esports team.

 

Other racing driver participants will include Charlie Martin, Lando Norris, Sam Bird, Jamie Chadwick, Catie Munnings and Conor Daly, alongside content creators Jimmy Broadbent, aarava and Steve Brown aka SuperGT.

The challenges will be released to watch over the coming weeks and are presented by motorsports commentator Jack Nicholls.

As part of this announcement, it has been revealed that the venue will be included in the game alongside “specially-developed Top Gear content” post-release.

Circuit Superstars is currently in Early Access on PC, but the game has been receiving a slew of updates and new content throughout the year. With the Top Gear video series now beginning, hopefully, this signals it coming across the line soon on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Why the WRC takes esports so seriously

Previous article

Why the WRC takes esports so seriously
Luke Smith speaks to F1 2021 Creative Director Lee Mather 15:54
Esports
Sep 3, 2021

Luke Smith speaks to F1 2021 Creative Director Lee Mather

World eX Prix of Belgium: Senna vs Grosjean 07:28
Esports
Sep 2, 2021

World eX Prix of Belgium: Senna vs Grosjean

World eX Prix of Belgium: Super Final 04:12
Esports
Sep 2, 2021

World eX Prix of Belgium: Super Final

eX Prix of Portugal (Nightrace) – Highlights 05:01
Esports
Aug 9, 2021

eX Prix of Portugal (Nightrace) – Highlights

World eX Prix of Portugal 00:00
Esports
Jul 28, 2021

World eX Prix of Portugal

Why the WRC takes esports so seriously
Esports

Why the WRC takes esports so seriously

Nexl wins 2021 WRC eSports Grand Final, takes third title
Esports

Nexl wins 2021 WRC eSports Grand Final, takes third title

Le Mans Virtual esports event will return as series, includes 24-hour race finale
Esports

Le Mans Virtual esports event will return as series, includes 24-hour race finale

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

