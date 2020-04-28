Top events
Esports / Breaking news

Triple Eight young gun to make Eseries start

shares
comments
Triple Eight young gun to make Eseries start
By:
Apr 28, 2020, 2:01 AM

Triple Eight Super2 driver Angelo Mouzouris has been given a wildcard entry into tomorrow's fourth Supercars All Stars Eseries round.

The reigning Australian Formula Ford champion, who this year made the switch to Super2 with T8, will be the latest driver from the second-tier ranks to be handed a cameo start in the virtual series.

Last week it was Thomas Randle and Brodie Kostecki, the latter going close to winning a thrilling finale at Mount Panorama.

Mouzouris will take on the Supercars regulars in four virtual races across the Montreal and Watkins Glen circuits, joining a star-studded list of wildcards that includes Marcos Ambrose, Joey Logano and Alexander Rossi.

“I’m super excited to race in the Supercars Eseries," Mouzouris said.

"It’s something I’ve wanted to be involved in since it was announced, and it’s fantastic Supercars has allowed Super2 drivers to race in also.

“I’ve been testing at home with everyone else on my sim doing about three or four hours per day cutting laps to understand the tracks and the cars, and I’ll start doing some race runs shortly to ensure my pace is competitive. I think overall it will be interesting.

“Obviously the rest of the Supercars field have a lot more experience than me on track, but in e-racing the playing field is quite even, so their experience in the real world isn’t necessarily beneficial for them in this series because it’s so different.

"It’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Read Also:

Triple Eight boss Roland Dane is looking forward to seeing his young driver take on the sport's biggest names.

“Angelo is an avid simulator racer, so we’re looking forward to seeing him in action for Round 4 of the Supercars All Stars Eseries," he said.

“It’s a tremendous initiative by Supercars to allow wildcard entries from Super2 to compete virtually against the full Supercars field, as well as a number of high-profile international drivers.

"The experience he’ll gain from this will further help his racing development.

“He has a high level of racing talent, so hopefully he can showcase this on Wednesday night."

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Series Supercars , Esports
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

