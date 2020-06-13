Verstappen out of Le Mans Virtual race, Leclerc also hits trouble

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in progress . . .
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

Verstappen out of Le Mans Virtual race, Leclerc also hits trouble

shares
comments
Verstappen out of Le Mans Virtual race, Leclerc also hits trouble
By:
, Journalist
Jun 13, 2020, 11:19 PM

Team Redline’s Max Verstappen crashed out of the lead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual as a result of suspected technical issues just under 10 hours into the race.

Verstappen, along with his Redline team-mates Lando Norris, Greger Huttu and Atze Kerkhof were consistently in the lead battle for the rFactor 2 endurance race, which was organised by the World Endurance Championship, Automobile Club de l'Ouest and Motorsport Games.

At the eight-hour mark, Formula 1 star Verstappen picked up damage to his virtual LMP2 car in a bizarre pitlane incident, when he exited into the path of the #21 Axle Motorsport entry. 

Verstappen’s exit from his pit box was obscured by the #51 Ferrari GTE car which entered the pits sideways. 

Verstappen was able to re-join the race in second place and took the lead when the #16 Veloce car, which has Mercedes Formula E driver Stoffel Vandoorne among its driver line-up, made an unscheduled pitstop. 

Rebellion Williams Esports’ #13 entry, with Mercedes factory GT ace Raffaele Marciello at the wheel was able to rapidly close on the wounded Verstappen.

Ex-Ferrari junior Marciello was able to close to within a second of Verstappen before the Dutchman suffered a series of technical issues which resulted in his car crashing into the barriers through the Porsche Curves. 

Verstappen pitted for repairs and then handed over the Redline entry to Kerkhof, who began his attempted charge to return to the top 10. 

Marciello held the race lead over Formula E’s Oliver Rowland in the 2 Seas Motorsport entry, with another Rebellion Williams car – featuring Williams F1 junior Jack Aitken -  completing the top three in the LMP class. 

The GTE class was been dominated by the #93 Porsche, with Norwegian sim racer Tommy Ostgard driving the latest stint. 

The sister #92 and #91 factory-backed Porsche cars maintained the manufacturer’s 1-2-3 at the 10-hour mark. 

Charles Leclerc suffered a nightmare second stint in his Ferrari 488 GTE, as he spun out of second place shortly after exiting the pitlane.

He was then hit with a multitude of technical issues that left his car – now in the hands of fellow F1 star Antonio Giovinazzi – ran last at the close of the 10th hour. 

You can follow all of the action live on Autosport, Motorsport.com and Motorsport.TV.

Next article
Virtual Le Mans 24h: Veloce battles Verstappen after Hour 8

Previous article

Virtual Le Mans 24h: Veloce battles Verstappen after Hour 8
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC , Esports
Author Josh Suttill

Trending

1
Esports

Verstappen out of Le Mans Virtual race, Leclerc also hits trouble

29m
2
USAC

Copper World Classic Quick Facts

3
NHRA

NHRA aims to resume in August, new schedule expected soon

4
NASCAR XFINITY

Dale Earnhardt Jr to “minimize my time” at track prior to race

5
NASCAR Truck

GMS Racing reveals 2020 Truck driver lineup

Latest videos

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Charles Leclerc hits the barrier 00:39
Esports
2h

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Charles Leclerc hits the barrier

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - 7 Hour Highlights 03:36
Esports
3h

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - 7 Hour Highlights

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - 5 Hour Highlights 03:09
Esports

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - 5 Hour Highlights

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Pagenaud changes his sim rig 00:36
Esports

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Pagenaud changes his sim rig

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Charles Leclerc interview 05:27
Esports

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Charles Leclerc interview

Latest news

Verstappen out of Le Mans Virtual race, Leclerc also hits trouble
Esports

Verstappen out of Le Mans Virtual race, Leclerc also hits trouble

Virtual Le Mans 24h: Veloce battles Verstappen after Hour 8
Esports

Virtual Le Mans 24h: Veloce battles Verstappen after Hour 8

Leclerc "definitely" wants to race in real-world Le Mans
LM24

Leclerc "definitely" wants to race in real-world Le Mans

Virtual Le Mans resumes after red flag stoppage
Esports

Virtual Le Mans resumes after red flag stoppage

Alonso explains reason behind Virtual Le Mans retirement
Esports

Alonso explains reason behind Virtual Le Mans retirement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.