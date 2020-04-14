Verstappen unveils F1-inspired livery for Supercars race

The Dutchman, who has raced extensively during the coronavirus lockdown, is making a one-off appearance against Supercars regulars for the Wednesday events at Silverstone and Barcelona.

He will race a virtual Holden Commodore, which features a livery similar to that he runs in F1 for Red Bull.

Using his regular number 33, the car also features Verstappen's trademark lion logo on the roof.

Verstappen said he was eager to find out how he compares against the Supercars regular, and especially occasional online teammate and friend Shane van Gisbergen.

"I've tried the Supercar now a few times on iRacing and it's a very tricky car to get right. I'm looking forward to racing alongside my mate Shane, or Pastor, as I call him – he's a top shunter on the sim," he said.

"We race online a lot together so hopefully we can do well for Red Bull and it should be a bit of fun racing against the other V8 drivers as well."

The second Eseries round kicks off at 7pm AEST (10am BST) Wednesday.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Holden Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

