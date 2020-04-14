Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Verstappen unveils F1-inspired livery for Supercars race

shares
comments
Verstappen unveils F1-inspired livery for Supercars race
By:
Apr 14, 2020, 10:32 AM

Max Verstappen has revealed the special Formula 1-inspired livery that he will use for his wildcard entry in the Supercars All Stars Eseries this week.

The Dutchman, who has raced extensively during the coronavirus lockdown, is making a one-off appearance against Supercars regulars for the Wednesday events at Silverstone and Barcelona.

He will race a virtual Holden Commodore, which features a livery similar to that he runs in F1 for Red Bull.

Using his regular number 33, the car also features Verstappen's trademark lion logo on the roof.

Verstappen said he was eager to find out how he compares against the Supercars regular, and especially occasional online teammate and friend Shane van Gisbergen.

"I've tried the Supercar now a few times on iRacing and it's a very tricky car to get right. I'm looking forward to racing alongside my mate Shane, or Pastor, as I call him – he's a top shunter on the sim," he said.

"We race online a lot together so hopefully we can do well for Red Bull and it should be a bit of fun racing against the other V8 drivers as well."

The second Eseries round kicks off at 7pm AEST (10am BST) Wednesday.

Watch all of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries live and free with Motorsport.tv.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Holden

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Holden

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Related video

Next article
Verstappen, van Gisbergen trade cheeky sledges

Previous article

Verstappen, van Gisbergen trade cheeky sledges
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Esports Next session

MotoGP MotoGP Virtual Race

MotoGP MotoGP Virtual Race

12 Apr - 12 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

The Ferrari idea that shaped current F1 car thinking

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "There's no excuse" for using racial slur

3
Esports

Verstappen, van Gisbergen trade cheeky sledges

4
Formula 1

What made Dan Gurney one of racing’s ultimate heroes

5
Formula 1

Banned: Why Lotus' twin-chassis concept was outlawed

Latest videos

Round 3 - Mount Panorama 00:00
Esports
2h

Round 3 - Mount Panorama

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona 00:00
Esports
2h

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League Season 1 Recap 01:52
Esports

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League Season 1 Recap

BP Supercars All Star Series: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Highlights 01:18
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Series: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Highlights

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Start 02:30
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Start

Latest news

Verstappen unveils F1-inspired livery for Supercars race
eSpt

Verstappen unveils F1-inspired livery for Supercars race

Verstappen, van Gisbergen trade cheeky sledges
eSpt

Verstappen, van Gisbergen trade cheeky sledges

Verstappen to race in Supercars Eseries
eSpt

Verstappen to race in Supercars Eseries

Supercars changes format for Silverstone, Barcelona round
eSpt

Supercars changes format for Silverstone, Barcelona round

Brown replaces Reynolds in Supercars Eseries
eSpt

Brown replaces Reynolds in Supercars Eseries

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.