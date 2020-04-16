Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

F1 reveals line-up for virtual Chinese GP

shares
comments
F1 reveals line-up for virtual Chinese GP
By:
Apr 16, 2020, 9:28 AM

Formula 1 has confirmed six of its current drivers will take part in this weekend's Virtual Chinese Grand Prix including Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Following the delayed start to the season as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, F1 has established a new Virtual GP Esports series that sees sim racing events take place on the originally-planned grand prix weekends.

The Virtual Chinese GP will be the third race in the series, and will once again feature six of the current grid in the field.

Ferrari driver Leclerc returns after taking victory on debut in the last race held at Albert Park on the F1 2019 game.

He will be joined by McLaren's Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi, Alexander Albon of Red Bull, and the Williams duo of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

"From an Esports perspective, the last Virtual Grand Prix was one of our most successful events we've ever put on, so it's great to be back and be able to continue building something that has proven hugely popular," said Julian Tan, F1's Head of Esports.

"It's very important to us that we can give our fans something to look forward in these uncertain times, so to see such an impressive list of returning drivers is fantastic. We hope the racing action is just as thrilling and fun as last time out."

Read Also:

An array of other names from both inside and outside the racing world are set to join the drivers, including Real Madrid footballer Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois has taken part in a number of sim racing events while the La Liga football season is suspended, including those held by Veloce Esports and Motorsport Games.

Courtois will race alongside Albon at Red Bull in the Virtual GP, taking the place of cricketer Ben Stokes, who raced with the team at the opening two races.

"I am really happy to be racing this Sunday in the Virtual GP alongside Alex Albon for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and to be part of the Red Bull Esports family," said Courtois.

"They've shared some tips with me and helped me train over the last few weeks so I'm now really looking forward to the race. I love the game, I've faced Alex a few times already on track and racing against other F1 drivers is pretty awesome.

"Practice over the last few weeks has seen me always around the middle of the grid so I'm hoping to get in to the points!"

The Virtual Chinese Grand Prix will start at the slightly earlier time of 6pm BST on Sunday.

For more on the exciting world of Esports, check out Motorsport Games.

 

Next article
Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries Round 2

Previous article

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries Round 2
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Luke Smith

Esports Next session

Supercars Eseries: Round 2

15 Apr - 15 Apr

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

3
Formula E

Cassidy smashes lap record in Formula E rookie test

4
Formula 1

Why Brawn wants F1 spending turned down from 11

17m
5
DTM

Audi set to expand DTM effort to nine cars

Latest videos

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Gisbergen and Verstappen battle 00:48
Esports

Supercars All Stars Eseries: Gisbergen and Verstappen battle

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3 04:00:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 3

Live: Barcelona RX Esports Invitational 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Barcelona RX Esports Invitational

Round 3 - Mount Panorama 00:00
Esports

Round 3 - Mount Panorama

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona 00:00
Esports

Round 2 - Silverstone and Barcelona

Latest news

F1 reveals line-up for virtual Chinese GP
eSpt

F1 reveals line-up for virtual Chinese GP

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries Round 2
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries Round 2

Kyle Busch to make virtual IndyCar debut this weekend
eSpt

Kyle Busch to make virtual IndyCar debut this weekend

Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers
eSpt

Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack
eSpt

F1 2020 game gets release date, adds Schumacher special pack

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.