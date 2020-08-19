$70,000 on the line in eNASCAR Heat Pro League finale

The top Xbox and PS4 players of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League will come together in a PC only event to crown the Season 2 champion this week.

Eight drivers, representing eight different teams will do battle in a triple-header event that takes the league to Michigan International Speedway (35 laps), Phoenix Raceway (45 laps) and finally Bristol Motor Speedway (80 laps), where the champion will be determined.

Each of the three races is set at 3x wear, with low draft, full damage and cautions managed by Race Control.

Here are the drivers that are eligible for the title:

Justin Brooks, JTG Daugherty Throttlers

Maxwell Castro, Chip Ganassi Gaming

Daniel Buttafuoco, Germain Gaming

Brandyn Gritton, Stewart-Haas eSports

Slade Gravitt, Wood Brothers Gaming

Josh Parker, Gibbs Gaming

Brian Tedeschi, Team Penske eSports

Josh Harbin, Leavine Family Gaming

Equipment

ASUS has provided Gaming PCs and Gaming Monitors for all players for this event, and all players are required to use Fanatec wheel and pedal system.

Championship Format :

Not only is the championship on the line tonight, but a $60,000 prize pool for the eight finalists with $30,000 going to the victor.

In Race 1 at Michigan, the two lowest-finishing drivers are eliminated from the event. The same will happen in Race 2 at Phoenix, leaving just the 'Championship 4' to go for the crown at Bristol.

The goal at BMS is simple: Be the highest-finishing driver among the final four title contenders, and the championship is yours. This mirrors the format that will be utilized in NASCAR's real-life title-decider in November.

Positions 5-8 of the championship contenders will be determined by the total number of points accumulated across the night’s three races.

Non-Championship Contenders :

However, the aforementioned eight title contenders are not the only ones with something to race for tonight. The 20 drivers no longer eligible for the championship will still be trying to steal some race wins and earn their share of a $10,000 payout.