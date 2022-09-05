Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRT takes World eX lead with Sepang win
Esports News

Why Dakar Desert Rally is the most ambitious off-road racer in a generation

Thanks to its vast scope, Dakar Desert Rally is shaping up to be a breath of fresh air within the racing game and simulation subgenre.

Thomas Harrison-Lord
By:
Why Dakar Desert Rally is the most ambitious off-road racer in a generation
Listen to this article

I’m sat in a sim racing cockpit, the force feedback of the Thrustmaster steering wheel doing its best to rip my hands clean off as I ascend a giant sand dune. The nose of my Toyota Hilux is pointing at the sky.

Over the blind precipice, I grab air, way more than anticipated, but I keep the throttle pinned wide open. These rally raid-specification dampers should be able to handle anything I throw at them.

The landing is brutal, but I’m still in control. Getting my bearings, I then must avoid a truck competitor who hasn’t navigated quite as successfully and is sitting on its side. I slew to the right, narrowly avoiding the giant obstacle, but I hit one of its detached body panels which tips me briefly onto two wheels.

Somehow in all of that, I managed to overtake a key rival to move up to third position, and then the heavens opened as a thunderstorm hit.

 

This is Dakar Desert Rally, a new open-world driving game – and simulator, more on that later – that delivers the sort of visceral thrill I’ve been after for several decades.

To rewind a little, the Paris-Dakar rally is a real-world test of endurance for cars, motorcycles, quad bikes and even trucks. Over the years, the route has evolved, switching to South America between 2009 and 2020, and then from 2020 exclusively in Saudi Arabia.

Each year, over 400 crews take to the rock and sand-strewn environment to see who is quickest across 12 days of sun-baked competition. A test of speed, bravery and navigational skills.

I have fond memories growing up watching the event on Eurosport, as Mitsubishi, KTM, Kamaz and Schlesser buggies duked it out over varied terrain, with the likes of Kleinschmidt, Masuoka, Vatanen and Peterhansel cemented legendary status.

 

But, the video game scene largely ignored it. There were two Paris-Dakar games on the PlayStation 2 by Acclaim, but then a 15-year wait until Bigmoon Entertainment’s Dakar 18.

That game had the official real-world licence, route and entry list. It also featured realistic route guidance but it was fragile, overly complicated and, especially on two wheels, handled worse than a Piaggio Ape.

That same studio, however, did not give in. Three years later, and after being purchased by Saber Interactive (which in turn is now part of the Embracer Group), Dakar Desert Rally made its public debut at Gamescom ahead of its release later this year.

It’s completely different to the past title, mercifully. All-new from the ground up.

 

“We developed Dakar 18, and from the very beginning we were very excited about the game’s navigation,” explained Paulo Gomes to Traxion.GG, Dakar Desert Rally’s Game and Studio Director.

“But, there were a lot of things we could not include on our wish list.

“We said ‘we need to do the next one incorporating the things that we weren’t able to include in the first one’ and building upon what we had learnt.

“With the Saber support, we were able to proceed with the three years of development required to reach this new game.”

 

Gomes is filled with pride, finally witnessing media reactions to an early build of something that has been hidden away for so long. You can tell that he lives and breaths the spirit of Dakar.

There’s a lot to be proud of, too.

The 20,000 km2 open-world area is used not only to deliver a simulation mode that sets speed limits and removes the mid-stage saving process – plus the hardcore, real-world aping roadbook navigation system – but a more accessible Sport Mode that is more akin to a traditional off-road racing game.

So not only is Dakar Desert Rally trying to replicate the real-world event as authentically as possible, but it’s aimed at the Forza Horizon 5 crowd too, should you want it to be.

On top of that, the physics engine needs to simulate cars, trucks, SSVs, quad bikes and motorcycles. All feature visible and mechanical damage, changeable set-ups and within a setting that utilises a fully dynamic weather system.

 

“I would say that it’s multiple games in one,” said Gomes.

“We have five vehicle categories. We have three full years of Dakar events – 2020, 2021 and 2022. We have the three game modes too, Sport, Professional and Simulation.”

Which is great on paper, but if it doesn’t have a clear direction or adaptable underpinnings, it won’t work well as either a game or a simulator.

I must stress, again, that I did not play a final build nor spend days at the helm, but despite this concern, so far things are shaping up to be rather promising.

The location is visually detailed and diverse, which is no mean feat when the event is placed within a location with arguable less variation in scenery than in prior years. There are some over-the-top jumps, like a shortcut over an abandoned plane’s wing, but there are also authentic tracks through sand dunes.

 

A pleasant surprise at this juncture is the car and truck handling. The bigger machines rightly lumber along in comparison, with greater force feedback through the steering wheel peripheral, a larger turning circle and noticeably greater inertia.

Meanwhile, motorcycles are a giant step forward, keener reacting than the recently released MX vs ATV Legends, which is a dedicated title. More finessed inputs at slower speeds is still an area to develop, however.

As is the visual fidelity, with some pop-up and frame rate changes – but again, this is far from the finished article and this is far from a definitive verdict.

When my time with the title ended, I did find myself yearning for that ‘one more race’ in order to earn enough in-game currency to unlock another vehicle. There’s much more of a gameplay hook here than simply driving through the Dakar event.

 

The Sport Mode – read ‘arcade’ mode – sees you racing against rivals for position, instead of time, with the more traditional set-up part of a separate Dakar Experience section unlocked later in the game. It’s surprisingly good fun, with visible beacons to head towards and straightforward rival abilities.

Your computer-controller rivals have been programmed to act wildly, so you will see them making mistakes and generally be fallible too, adding to the frenetic action.

Moving to the more serious side, navigating by a roadbook and CAP heading degrees noticeably slows down your pace, with the events becoming more about refreshing your orienteering skills from Scouts or Brownies than outright speed.

 

All the while you are constantly earning cash to fix your vehicles and XP to reach higher levels or unlock game modes. These are mixed with a car collection element, with over 150 set to feature, plus classic vehicles from the event’s history, such as the ungainly Citroën ZX Rallye-Raid, should you complete events using each of the five classes.

Dakar Desert Rally is gigantic, and this is before we consider being able to create your own routes, share them online or download other players’ creations.

“Everyone can create their own routes and even rate each other’s, so the community will see who has created the best roadbooks,” explains Gomes.

“It’s all about allowing the community to create an endless Dakar experience, whether this is in Sport Mode, Professional, or Simulation.”

 

Just to be clear. This is an official game of the real-world event, that includes not one, but three seasons of routes and vehicles. You can drive a car, ride or motorbike or explore in a truck.

There’s an arcade racing career with an open world, route markers and XP, but also a full simulation section trying to replicate the real-world event. Single-player and online multiplayer competition are included, plus the ability to create and share roadbooks.

So, going back to this article’s title, it’s no exaggeration. The fact that it drives well is a minor miracle.

We’ll be back before the game’s launch on 4th October for PC, PlayStation and Xbox to see if the final version successfully manages to meld all the elements into one cohesive experience.

shares
comments
WRT takes World eX lead with Sepang win
Previous article

WRT takes World eX lead with Sepang win
Thomas Harrison-Lord More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
How Frontier Developments went from roller coasters to F1 Manager 2022
Video Inside
Esports

How Frontier Developments went from roller coasters to F1 Manager 2022

F1 Manager 2022 review: The start of a new era
Esports

F1 Manager 2022 review: The start of a new era

Siggy and Redline win Formula Pro Series titles
Esports

Siggy and Redline win Formula Pro Series titles

Latest news

Why Dakar Desert Rally is the most ambitious off-road racer in a generation
Esports Esports

Why Dakar Desert Rally is the most ambitious off-road racer in a generation

Thanks to its vast scope, Dakar Desert Rally is shaping up to be a breath of fresh air within the racing game and simulation subgenre.

WRT takes World eX lead with Sepang win
Esports Esports

WRT takes World eX lead with Sepang win

W Racing Team is the new leader of the World eX Championship following Devin Braune’s commanding win in the Malaysian eX Prix presented by Absolute Racing supporting LAMAVE at Sepang.

How Frontier Developments went from roller coasters to F1 Manager 2022
Video Inside
Esports Esports

How Frontier Developments went from roller coasters to F1 Manager 2022

Frontier Developments has a long-established reputation in management games, but not motorsport. Here’s how the team created the superlative F1 Manager 2022.

F1 Manager 2022 review: The start of a new era
Esports Esports

F1 Manager 2022 review: The start of a new era

Frontier Developments’ first motorsport simulator is here, and F1 Manager 2022 delivers a pioneering platform to build a franchise upon.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.