Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Wickens, Dixon to compete in IndyCar Esports event

shares
comments
Wickens, Dixon to compete in IndyCar Esports event
By:
Apr 4, 2020, 1:47 AM

Robert Wickens, Scott Dixon, Ed Carpenter and Jack Harvey have been confirmed in this weekend’s second round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst, from a virtual Barber Motorsports Park.

Wickens, who hasn’t raced a car since his career was put on hold by a huge shunt at Pocono Raceway in August 2018, tweeted out his thanks along with footage of him piloting a simulator that uses hand controls for throttle and brakes. 

 

Wickens will run a Lucas Oil bedecked Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet entry along with the drivers who he advises, team newcomers Patricio O’Ward and Oliver Askew, the latter of whom finished fifth in last week’s race at a virtual Watkins Glen.

This Barber race, being held on the same weekend that the NTT IndyCar Series was supposed to visit the Alabama road course in the original 2020 schedule, will be 45 laps.

Also on the grid will be Scott Dixon in a third Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, after missing last week’s event, while Jack Harvey will pilot the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda, and Ed Carpenter will enter a second ECR car driving the #21 that in real life will be raced by Rinus VeeKay this year. Carpenter hasn’t raced on a road course since becoming an oval specialist at the end of 2013.

James Hinchcliffe will steer a sixth Andretti Autosport-Honda, as was the intention last week until a system error bounced him off the grid.

All being well, there will be 29 starters for the race which is being shown on NBCSN at 2.30pm ET.

As per last week, Ryan Hunter-Reay will be replaced by Indy Pro 2000 champion Kyle Kirkwood in the #28 Andretti Autosport-Honda, Scott Speed will again sub for Marco Andretti in the #98 Andretti-Herta entry, while Sebastien Bourdais remains in Charlie Kimball’s Tresiba-backed A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevy.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson continues as an IndyCar iRacing Challenge invitee, while Scott McLaughlin will again drive the #2 Team Penske-Chevrolet.

Last week’s race was won by Sage Karam of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet, ahead of Ganassi’s Felix Rosenqvist and Penske’s Will Power.

Car # Driver Entry Team/Engine
1 Josef Newgarden Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
2 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
4 Sebastien Bourdais Tresiba A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
5 Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
6 Robert Wickens Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
7 Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Felix Rosenqvist NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
11 Kyle Kaiser Juncos Racing Juncos Racing-Chevrolet
12 Will Power Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Tony Kanaan ABC Supply A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18 Santino Ferrucci SealMaster Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda
20 Conor Daly U.S. Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
22 Simon Pagenaud Menards Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
24 Sage Karam DRR Wix Filters Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet
26 Zach Veach Gainbridge Andretti Autosport-Honda
27 Alexander Rossi AutoNation/NAPA Auto Parts Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Kyle Kirkwood DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
29 James Hinchcliffe Genesys Andretti Autosport-Honda
41 Dalton Kellett K-Line Insulators A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
48 Jimmie Johnson Jimmie Johnson Racing IiR provisional entry-Chevrolet
55 Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh-Honda
59 Felipe Nasr Gallagher Carlin Carlin-Chevrolet
60 Jack Harvey AutoNation/Sirius XM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
88 Colton Herta Capstone Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
98 Scott Speed U.S. Concrete/Curb Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian-Honda

Next article
Verstappen crowned Redline’s Esports series pro champion

Previous article

Verstappen crowned Redline’s Esports series pro champion
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , Esports
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

2
Vintage

Driver dies after Historic F1 crash at Zandvoort

3
Other rally

Baja 500 Protalegre final summary

4
NASCAR Cup

BUSCH: Jimmy Spencer - Father puts family above racing

5
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The brutal Benetton B186 by Giorgio Piola

Latest videos

Not The GP 'Versus' by Veloce Esports in Partnership with Motorsport Games 00:00
Esports

Not The GP 'Versus' by Veloce Esports in Partnership with Motorsport Games

Cole Custer eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale 00:10
Esports

Cole Custer eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale

Kaz Grala eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale 00:24
Esports

Kaz Grala eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale

Jake Morris eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale 01:05
Esports

Jake Morris eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale

Brad Keselowski eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale 00:23
Esports

Brad Keselowski eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale

Latest news

Wickens, Dixon to compete in IndyCar Esports event
eSpt

Wickens, Dixon to compete in IndyCar Esports event

Verstappen crowned Redline’s Esports series pro champion
eSpt

Verstappen crowned Redline’s Esports series pro champion

Mostert wants to re-ignite battle with former teammates
VASC

Mostert wants to re-ignite battle with former teammates

The best Esports races to watch in April
eSpt

The best Esports races to watch in April

Sutton wins Bathurst eSport Cup thriller
eSpt

Sutton wins Bathurst eSport Cup thriller

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.