May 3, 2020, 1:04 PM
Join the livestream of the second invitational event of the new RX Esports Series created by IMG in partnership with Motorsport Games and Codemasters. Featuring real-world series drivers and online racers, the competition is sure to be fierce!
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|World Rallycross , Esports
Livestream: World RX Esports round two at Montalegre
shares
comments
Race hub
2 May - 2 May
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Race
|
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
|
07:00
00:00
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
2 Jul - 5 JulTickets
|
16 Jul - 19 JulTickets
|
30 Jul - 2 AugTickets
|
27 Aug - 30 AugTickets
|
3 Sep - 6 SepTickets
|
17 Sep - 20 SepTickets