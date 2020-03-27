World RX to launch Esports in partnership with Motorsport Games

The RX Esports Invitational aims to replace the real-life events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its first race will replace the season-opener at Catalunya on April 19 using Codemasters’ DiRT Rally 2.0 on PC gaming platform, Steam.

A number of the World RX drivers will be taking part, with the exact drivers taking part to be confirmed at a later date.

Gamers can join the professional drivers by setting the fastest time across a six-lap race around the virtual Catalunya circuit.

To enter, PC Steam players should go to the ‘My Teams’ section of DiRT Rally 2.0 on Saturday 28th March from 10am (GMT) and select the specially-marked promotional FIA World Rallycross tile from the Events screen.

“With so much of the sporting world currently unable to compete, it’s great to see the gaming community come together for virtual tournaments which offer some light relief during these uncertain times,” DiRT Rally 2.0 game director Ross Gowing said.

“We’re excited to be a part of the RX Esports Invitational and look forward to seeing pro drivers and fans take to DiRT Rally 2.0 in a competitive, yet fun, environment.”

The previous DiRT Esports event took place at the 2020 Autosport International Show and boasted a $10,000 prize pool.

“This partnership with the FIA World Rallycross Championship is further evidence of Motorsport Games’ commitment to rights holders in helping them engage with their fans during this very difficult time,” Motorsport Games CEO Dmitry Kozko added.

“It is also a continuation of our excellent relationship with Codemasters, which has already seen us manage and broadcast the DiRT World Championship earlier this year.

“Combining our best in class esports technology and competition management expertise with real World RX drivers and commentary talent will create a thrilling spectacle for the fans.

“The fact that online racers are also able to take part, and potential race against their heroes, takes the fan engagement to the next level. It’s going to be a great show.”

Motorsport Games also operates and broadcasts Veloce Esports’ #NotTheGP series, the Le Mans Esports Series and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League. Further partnerships will be announced shortly.

