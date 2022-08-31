Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Frontier Developments went from roller coasters to F1 Manager 2022
Esports / RCCO World eX Championship Round 4 News

WRT takes World eX lead with Sepang win

W Racing Team is the new leader of the World eX Championship following Devin Braune’s commanding win in the Malaysian eX Prix presented by Absolute Racing supporting LAMAVE at Sepang.

WRT takes World eX lead with Sepang win
Listen to this article

It was the second consecutive success for the Belgian squad in the esports racing series which is promoting climate protection following Braune’s maiden victory in the virtual streets of Maastricht in July.

The game developer from Germany used the increasing grip of the Sepang track to beat Williams Esports’ Jack Keithley in the final moments of Qualifying. NIANCO esports’ Miklas Born qualified third as the fastest PRO driver.

Braune won the Quarter Final of the ESPORTS racers from pole position and kept Jack Keithley at bay in the Semi Final. Despite a slow start he was able to pass Miklas Born in the 2-lap Final securing his second consecutive eX Prix victory.

“I messed up the start in every race and I messed it up even harder in the Final,“ said the WRT driver. “In the breaking zone of Turn 1 I just took a risk and it paid off. But also compliments to Miklas Born who showed a strong performance.”

The 20-year-old Swiss racer, who is currently competing in ADAC GT4 Germany with an AMG Mercedes, impressed on his debut in the World eX Championship securing NIANCO esports a ticket for the Super Final on December 13 – a nice present for Team Principal Nico Müller who got married between the eX Prixs in Maastricht and Sepang.

Read Also:

Starting from the front row, Born led the Quarter Final of the PRO racers before finishing second after some fierce battles. He was the best PRO driver in the Semi Final in P3 which allowed him to reach the Final in his first World eX race.

Jack Keithley completed the Top 3 securing Williams Esports the first podium of the season. The 19-year-old esports racer from Ipswitch tried to put pressure on Devin Braune in the Semi Final but just could not match the pace of the German.

Alen Terzic and Beitske Visser finished 4th and 5th, producing a strong results fo BS+COMPETITION after their nightmare in Maastricht.

16-year-old Oskar Kristensen achieved his best result in the World eX Championship for TK9 E-SPeeD in 6th position.

Thomas Schmid finished 7th adding to the strong showing of NIANCO esports.

GT racer Will Tregurtha was 8th for Williams Esports ahead of Andreas Jochimsen (TK9 E-SPeeD) and Nicolas Hillebrand with the sole eX ZERO of Biela Racing Team EURONICS.

Patrick Long Esports and Host Team Absolute Racing saw all their drivers eliminated in the Quarter Finals, while two-time eX Prix winner Jiri Toman (ACER VERO R8G) was also immediately out of contention after contact and a subsequent penalty in Quarter Final 1.

Toman’s low-key result and the first absence of TK9 E-SPeeD’s lead PRO driver Lasse Sørensen helped WRT to take the World Championship lead with their #31 PRO entry nicknamed “Walter”. And next on the agenda is their home event, the Belgian eX Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on September 20.

shares
comments
How Frontier Developments went from roller coasters to F1 Manager 2022
Previous article

How Frontier Developments went from roller coasters to F1 Manager 2022

Latest news

WRT takes World eX lead with Sepang win
Esports Esports

WRT takes World eX lead with Sepang win

W Racing Team is the new leader of the World eX Championship following Devin Braune’s commanding win in the Malaysian eX Prix presented by Absolute Racing supporting LAMAVE at Sepang.

How Frontier Developments went from roller coasters to F1 Manager 2022
Video Inside
Esports Esports

How Frontier Developments went from roller coasters to F1 Manager 2022

Frontier Developments has a long-established reputation in management games, but not motorsport. Here’s how the team created the superlative F1 Manager 2022.

F1 Manager 2022 review: The start of a new era
Esports Esports

F1 Manager 2022 review: The start of a new era

Frontier Developments’ first motorsport simulator is here, and F1 Manager 2022 delivers a pioneering platform to build a franchise upon.

NASCAR Rivals, Motorsport Games’ Official Game of the 2022 Season, to launch on October 14 for Nintendo Switch
Esports Esports

NASCAR Rivals, Motorsport Games’ Official Game of the 2022 Season, to launch on October 14 for Nintendo Switch

Motorsport Games Officially Licensed NASCAR Game to Bring Users Authentic and Customizable Racing Experiences, Available for Pre-order August 24.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.