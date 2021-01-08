2020 Autosport Awards: All the winners, voted for by readers
The 2020 edition of the Autosport Awards successfully took place online at the end of November and start of December.
The annual celebration of the motorsport year first took place in 1982 and attracts key motorsport figures, including Formula 1 champions, World Rally stars and Le Mans aces.
Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Awards night could not take place at its traditional venue, Grosvenor House hotel on Park Lane, but the key awards were voted for and the winners announced across multiple digital platforms, including autosport.com and social media.
Autosport.com subscribers and Autosport magazine readers selected their favourite competitors from four nominees in each of 10 categories, which included the inaugural Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton scooped the International Racing Driver of the Year Award presented by Pirelli for the eighth time, McLaren star Lando Norris won British Competition Driver of the Year, and Pierre Gasly won the Moment of the Year presented by Marelli for his Italian Grand Prix victory for AlphaTauri. All accepted their awards with video messages.
Hamilton said: “A huge thank you to Autosport for continuing to support me all these years and for all you do for the sport. And to all the fans who have voted for me – I’m always blown away by the support I receive, through thick and thin. Thank you to you all.
“I know 2020 will have been such a difficult year but I hope you’re staying positive and that 2021 is a great year for you all.”
Other winners included the record-breaking Mercedes W11, Elfyn Evans, the Toyota Yaris WRC and MotoGP champion Joan Mir, while FIA Formula 3 title winner Oscar Piastri won Richard Mille Rookie of the Year honours.
Sebastian Job won the Esports Driver of the Year Award presented by Motorsport Games and Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Harry King inflicted a rare defeat on British Touring Car stars to win National Driver of the Year.
A special panel also selected the Pioneering and Innovation Award presented by Marelli, won by the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual.
2020 AUTOSPORT AWARDS WINNERS
International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton Autosport Awards
International Racing Car of the Year
Mercedes F1 W11
Mercedes F1 W11 Autosport Awards
International Rally Driver of the Year
Elfyn Evans
Elfyn Evans Autosport Awards
Rally Car of the Year
Toyota Yaris WRC
Toyota Yaris WRC Autosport Awards
British Competition Driver of the Year
Lando Norris
Lando Norris Autosport Awards
Ride of the Year
Joan Mir
Joan Mir Autosport Awards
Richard Mille Rookie of the Year
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri Autosport Awards
National Driver of the Year
Harry King
Harry King Autosport Awards
Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games
Sebastian Job
Sebastian Job Autosport Awards
Moment of the Year presented by Marelli
Pierre Gasly’s Italian Grand Prix victory
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1st position, drinks Champagne on the podium
Pioneering and Innovation Award presented by Motorsport Games
24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
#93 Porsche Esports Team Porsche 911 RSR: Nick Tandy, Ayhancan Güven, Joshua Rogers, Tommy Ostgaard
