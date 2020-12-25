Top events
Previous
General / Special feature

The 2020 motorsport season Christmas quiz

shares
comments
The 2020 motorsport season Christmas quiz

How much of an expert are you on the 2020 motorsport season? Challenge yourself with our Christmas quiz.

Sixty questions, ranging from relatively straightforward to incredibly difficult, will test how well you remember the events of the racing and rallying year which is coming to a close.

 

Compiled by Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Lewis Duncan, Alex Kalinauckas, Matt Kew, Jamie Klein, Andrew van Leeuwen, David Malsher-Lopez, James Newbold, Luke Smith, Rachit Thukral, Kevin Turner and Jim Utter

Load comments

Series General

Series General

