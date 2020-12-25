The 2020 motorsport season Christmas quiz

Sixty questions, ranging from relatively straightforward to incredibly difficult, will test how well you remember the events of the racing and rallying year which is coming to a close.

Compiled by Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Lewis Duncan, Alex Kalinauckas, Matt Kew, Jamie Klein, Andrew van Leeuwen, David Malsher-Lopez, James Newbold, Luke Smith, Rachit Thukral, Kevin Turner and Jim Utter