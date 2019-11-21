Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists chase F1 test – video
shares
comments
Nov 21, 2019, 7:43 PM
The Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award is one of the toughest tests in motorsport, with £200,000 and a Red Bull Formula 1 test on the line for one of the four finalists.
They went through fitness and simulator tests, and then spent three days on track at Silverstone – in a MSV Formula 2, LMP3 and Aston Martin Vantage GT3 – as they were put through their paces by the award judges last month.
Only one driver will win the prize, which also includes a test in a Red Bull F1 car, a run in a Vantage GT3 and an Arai helmet, with the winner announced on December 8 at the prestigious Autosport Awards.
Watch Enaam Ahmed, Jamie Chadwick, Johnathan Hoggard and Ayrton Simmons as they endure the toughest test in junior British motorsport.
Read Also:
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|General
Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists chase F1 test – video
shares
comments
General Next session
1 Nov - 3 Nov
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by