August starts with great news!
Discover the anniversaries that will be celebrated in Palm Beach on January 25-28, 2024.
33rd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic
Discover the new tickets, the “early bird” rates, and more on the completely renovated website cavallino.com.
Apply for your car early and receive special conditions on your tickets.
Photo by: Canossa Events
All About Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2024
Take a look at our all-new website to discover all you need to know about the 33rd edition of the largest Ferrari event:
- You will see why you can’t miss the anniversaries of three very special Ferrari models: the Ferrari 275 GTB (1964), the Ferrari 288 GTO (1984), and the Ferrari Testarossa (1984).
- You will discover the new ticket categories, the VIP packages, and the “early bird” prices.
- By buying a ticket, you will be entitled to book your room at the magnificent The Breakers with our very special rates. Indeed, Cavallino is not only an unmissable event, it is a perfect opportunity to enjoy some warm and sunny days by the sea in beautiful Palm Beach, Florida.
- Present your car for judging or for display and receive a special discount on our VIP Tickets.
For more, visit: https://www.cavallino.com/
Photo by: Canossa Events
