Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One
General / Motorsport.com announcements / Motorsport.com news

Autodromo Nazionale Monza goes live with Motorsport.tv

By:

The Italian circuit will take advantage of Motorsport.tv’s live streaming functionality to deliver action as it happens from various racing series including Ferrari Challenge and European Le Mans Series.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza goes live with Motorsport.tv

London, 8 April 2021: Autodromo Nazionale Monza is the first circuit to partner with Motorsport Network’s direct-to-consumer OTT platform Motorsport.tv, and will stream events live from the race track to a dedicated partner channel.

 

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Covering key events that take place at the circuit, will bring fans closer to the action they may not be able to go and watch live during the current climate. The Autodromo Nazionale Monza channel will live stream race events such as Ferrari Challenge Europe, GT World Challenge, and European Le Mans Series to the users’ platform of choice; mobile, desktop, and connected devices.

The channel will launch with a collection of videos produced by Autodromo Nazionale Monza to introduce new viewers to the channel before beginning live coverage this weekend for the opening round of the 2021 Ferrari Challenge Europe. Over the weekend, Motorsport.tv viewers can enjoy four races from the Temple of Speed, seeing 44 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos battle it out on track.

 

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Motorsport Network will bring a new audience to the local track action at Monza with their 56-million monthly visitors. The partnership will elevate the status of the race series taking part in competition at the Italian circuit, promoting them to a global audience and introducing fans of Ferrari the world over to new talents.

Branching off to partner programs with race circuits sees the next step in Motorsport Network’s plans for their OTT platform, with the Autodromo Nazionale Monza channel joining the FIA World Rally Championship, NASCAR, British Touring Car Championship, Porsche, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Audi, Jaguar, Race of Champions, RCCO World eX, FIA Girls on Track, Speedworks NZ motorsport and W Series as partner channels available to subscribers of Motorsport.tv.

Later this summer the Motorsport.tv Live rolling news service will bring enthusiasts the latest motorsport and automotive news from around the world.

 

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Alessandra Zinno, Autodromo Nazionale Monza Managing Director, said: "The channel of Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Motorsport.tv will be a collection of the best video content produced during the motorsport events and not only, hosted by the Temple of Speed. We have developed this collaboration to allow our audience to follow even remotely what happens on the track, especially in the weeks when fans will not yet be allowed to attend the races. We are the first racetrack in Italy to sign a partnership with Motorsport.tv through which we will reach 56-million users per month with our content. In addition to the clips available on-demand on all devices, including smart TVs, we will broadcast the live streaming of the races hosted at Monza for which the network holds the rights. The channel will also be a valuable showcase for all our customers who will organize events at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza."

 

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Eric Gilbert, President of Motorsport.tv, said: “I’m thrilled to see such a historic racetrack like Autodromo Nazionale Monza joining the Motorsport.tv partner channel program. Ever since we launched our channel program, many manufacturers, racing series, and content creators have joined us. Monza is the very first racetrack and we’re excited to see all the opportunities for content creations explored. 2022 will mark the 100th anniversary of Monza and now Motorsport.tv can be there all the way to celebrate this full century of racing history.”

 

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

For more information, please contact:

Ravi Pankhania, Motorsport Network - Ravi.Pankhania@motorsport.com

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

 

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

