Cavallino Classic Modena: May 29th – 31st, 2022
General Motorsport.com news

Autosport Magazine shortlisted for prestigious publishing awards

The magazine has been selected as a finalist for two awards in the prestigious PPA.

By:
Autosport Magazine shortlisted for prestigious publishing awards
Listen to this article

London, May 16th 2022: Motorsport Network, a leading independent media, interactive entertainment, and e-commerce company focused on the motorsport and automotive industries and their fans, is pleased to announce that one of its flagship brands, Autosport, has been selected as a finalist for two awards in the prestigious Professional Publishers Association Awards.

The PPA is more than 100 years old and each year they reward the best work in media across a wide variety of categories. The PPA Awards, which recognize, celebrate, and elevate the achievements and progress made across the U.K. publishing and media industry, are now in their 42nd year.

Autosport entered two awards – covering the challenging period of 1 January 2021 to 31 January 2022 – nominating Autosport magazine as a finalist in the Special Interest Magazine/Brand of the Year and Group National Editor, Stephen Lickorish, as a finalist in the Unsung Hero of the Year category.

We are very pleased to announce that both entries have made it onto the Awards shortlist of finalists, fine recognition for the hard work that our Autosport team and Stephen put in throughout 2021.

Motorsport Network Vice President of Editorial, James Dickens, said: “Last year was extremely difficult for print publishing and our team that works across Autosport has constantly gone above and beyond to deliver an outstanding offering to motorsport enthusiasts in the most trying of circumstances. To gain external recognition of that is something of which we are extremely proud.”

Mr. Dickens continued, “Stephen is a prime example of the ethos that underpins Autosport magazine. An understated desire to deliver weekly excellence, combined with a love of motorsport, which comes through on the pages, and he deserves all the accolades he is rightly receiving.”

Autosport Chief Editor, Kevin Turner, added: “We are very proud of what Autosport has achieved over the past 12 months. To maintain our breadth and quality of coverage across motorsport, from Formula 1 through to U.K. club racing, has been incredibly challenging, and our energetic and enthusiastic team has surpassed all expectations. The positive reader feedback and these award nominations are a certain testament to that.”

Mr. Turner continued, “I’m sure everyone at Autosport will agree that Stephen has quietly played a transformational role. The National section has never been better and we already have plans to boost it even further in 2022.”

The PPA Awards are judged by an extensive panel of experienced and successful figures in the broader publishing industry. The final award winners will be announced at The Grosvenor House Hotel, the scene of Autosport’s own annual Awards event, on 22 June 2022.

For further information contact: Ravi Pankhania, ravi.pankhania@motorsport.com

About Motorsport Network 

Motorsport Network is a leading independent media, interactive entertainment, and e-commerce company focused on the motorsport and automotive industries and their fans. Every month, approximately 62 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. Motorsport Network sits at the heart of the racing and automotive industries and provides authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences for our customers. Motorsport Network puts racing and automotive enthusiasts on a journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, and leverages the network effect to add value to their experience.  Through the use of in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve, Motorsport Network’s processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience, clients, and partners. 

