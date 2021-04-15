Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

London, 15 April 2021: Ahead of the start of its 2021 season, the Bennetts British Superbike Championship has launched a dedicated channel on Motorsport Network’s OTT platform Motorsport.tv.

The channel will bring fans behind-the-scenes of the bike series, delivering insights from the paddock and highlights from every round of the championship. Rider interviews and updates from the world of British Superbikes will also be available, making the new channel the place to be for any fan of two-wheel motorsport.

Benefitting from the additional exposure the championship will get from the Motorsport.tv channel and the forthcoming rolling news service Motorsport.tv Live, the Bennetts BSB Championship will take advantage of the 56-million strong global audience Motorsport Network reaches monthly and is able to place their content in front of fans old and new. This will help the Bennetts BSB Championship stay relevant and appealing in this new evolving digital age of motorsport.

This is the latest partner channel to be launched by Motorsport Network since the creation of the partner channel program last year and the first to cater for motorcycle enthusiasts. The Bennetts BSB Championship will join the FIA World Rally Championship, NASCAR, British Touring Car Championship, Race of Champions, Mercedes, Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi, Jaguar, and W Series on the program, creating a destination for motorsport enthusiasts on Motorsport.tv.

The world’s first live motorsport and automotive rolling news channel, Motorsport.tv Live is set to be launched this year, delivering breaking news as it happens from around the globe. Motorsport.tv Live will be hosted from studios in London and Miami.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Motorsport Network in this way to bring more racing fans to the Bennetts BSB Championship. Reaching our audience in this new way will boast the action-packed nature of the sport and get new fans excited for the upcoming 2021 season. I look forward to seeing the channel evolve and grow to welcome fans old and new.”

James Allen, Motorsport Network’s President said: “Our partner channel program on Motorsport.tv is creating a destination for fans of all kinds of motorsport and we’re thrilled to add the world’s leading domestic motorcycle championship. The Bennetts British Superbike Championship will have its own dedicated channel and we look forward to bringing a whole new audience to its exciting world of racing. There will be added value later this year when we roll out our innovative Motorsport.tv Live rolling news service where we can bring fans the latest news on what’s happening in our sport and make them feel like insiders. Adding more racing series to the channel program is great for our online fanbase and great for the series we are bringing to the digital audience.”

