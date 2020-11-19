Top events
Previous
General / Breaking news

Leading circuits in the UK receive government funding

shares
comments
Leading circuits in the UK receive government funding
By:

Operators of leading UK circuits will receive a share of £6 million of government funding to overcome the loss of spectator revenues.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport revealed on Thursday a £300 million package of winter survival funding for sports impacted by the absence of spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Motorsport is one of the sports to benefit from the financial support, while others like cricket and football's top four tiers have missed out.

The £6m for motorsport venues is set to be split between MotorSport Vision, which operates Brands Hatch, Donington Park, Snetterton, Oulton Park and Cadwell Park, the British Automobile Racing Club - which operates Thruxton, Croft and Pembrey - Silverstone, and Goodwood.

Governing body Motorsport UK says it has worked with operators to assess the impact of the reduced revenue from fans, but it is unclear if smaller independent venues will receive any support.

While motorsport was able to resume in England in July, after coronavirus restrictions were lifted, spectators were not able to attend 'elite' British Touring Car Championship events .

However, MSV and BARC were among those to allow a limited number of fans to watch club-level meetings.

Read Also:

Motorsport UK chairman David Richards said: "We are extremely grateful for the news of this loan support to the circuit venues that government has offered.

"After working with DCMS throughout 2020, we recognise that their help has been pivotal in allowing motorsport to operate for much of the season, and to have mitigated the impact of the virus on the sport.

“Motorsport is an industry that employs over 40,000 people and provides some £10billion of revenues to the economy, and at the heart of that are our fixed venue circuits.

"Their continued operation is vital for the sport to be sustainable, and in turn the entire economy that hinges on them.

"We will continue to focus on managing the impact of the crisis and do whatever we can to ensure our sport builds back better from this challenge.”

Following the second English national lockdown, non-elite motorsport has been suspended for a second time this year.

Three circuit racing events are scheduled for December, if this restriction is lifted

Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Stephen Lickorish

