Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
18 Mar
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
25 Mar
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Special feature

Can-Am footage shows McLaren's racing soul

shares
comments
By:

Motorsport.tv’s “Racing Files” episode on McLaren is a tribute to not only the marque’s founder but also top-rank motorsport design at its most unfettered.

Motorsport.tv subscribers can watch the full episode here and it's well worth checking out because it’s about one of the greatest race teams in history.

Bruce McLaren was a very fine Formula 1 driver and an excellent Can-Am racer, at a time when a contender who possessed a broad range of engineering smarts and great feedback could take his car to the next level of competitiveness.

McLaren was also a fantastic team owner with a strong work ethic who inspired all those around him, and he learned much while racing for John Cooper’s squad and observing the efforts made by Jack Brabham, who set up his own team in 1962, a year before McLaren followed suit.

This video initially traces McLaren’s early Formula 1 ventures, and also shows why the Can-Am series’ apparently one-sheet-of-paper rule ‘book’ was always going to lure McLaren into demonstrating his company’s expertise. McLaren’s M6 and the incredible M8 series of cars combined mighty power from oversized Chevrolet engines with thoroughly thought through chassis dynamics and aero solutions.

This combo allowed Bruce, fellow Kiwi Denny Hulme, and America’s Peter Revson – Bruce’s long-term replacement following the proprietor’s fatal crash in 1970 – to rack up five straight titles in a scorched earth approach to racing.

Even when up against the even more powerful Penske-run Porsche 917/10Ks, the McLaren M20 – the M8F’s successor – was able to take Hulme to second in the 1972 Can-Am championship. It took the 1100hp 917/30 for Porsche to blitzkrieg the championship in ’73, and by then McLaren was gone as a works team, focusing instead on its booming Formula 1 and IndyCar campaigns.

This video provides insight into the world championship success of Gordon Coppuck’s wonderful M23 in which Emerson Fittipaldi and James Hunt won championships, the Ron Dennis (team principal) and John Barnard (designer) takeover in 1981, the Niki Lauda/Alain Prost era, the Prost/Ayrton Senna era and then the slow build-up of the Mercedes-Benz partnership. That culminated in world title success for Mika Hakkinen in 1998 and ’99, and Lewis Hamilton’s first title in 2008. This video, which was made in 2018, also provides a doleful reminder that the team’s last F1 win came as long ago as 2012…

But for many viewers the most prized footage here will be of the sensational Can-Am cars that for several years reduced the series to the ‘Bruce and Denny Show’, and saw some of the most unrestricted machines in motorsport history thundering around some of the greatest tracks in North America.

Enjoy!

‘Voice of Brands Hatch’ commentator Brian Jones dies

Previous article

‘Voice of Brands Hatch’ commentator Brian Jones dies

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , General , IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi

Kurt Busch, Matt Chambers interview
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / News

Kurt Busch, Matt Chambers interview

Gallery: All Rossi bikes since his debut
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

Gallery: All Rossi bikes since his debut

Lotus' request to modify IZOD IndyCar Series engine is approved
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Lotus' request to modify IZOD IndyCar Series engine is approved

Williams to use more Mercedes F1 parts from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams to use more Mercedes F1 parts from 2022

Williams finally drops Senna-logo car tribute
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams finally drops Senna-logo car tribute

Pirelli introduces two new F1 tyre compounds for 2018
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli introduces two new F1 tyre compounds for 2018

Latest news

Can-Am footage shows McLaren's racing soul
Video Inside
Misc General / Special feature

Can-Am footage shows McLaren's racing soul

‘Voice of Brands Hatch’ commentator Brian Jones dies
Misc General / Obituary

‘Voice of Brands Hatch’ commentator Brian Jones dies

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2020
Misc General / Special feature

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2020

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime
Misc General / Special feature

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Trending

1
Formula 1

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi

2
NASCAR Truck

Kurt Busch, Matt Chambers interview

3
MotoGP

Gallery: All Rossi bikes since his debut

4
IndyCar

Lotus' request to modify IZOD IndyCar Series engine is approved

5
Formula 1

Williams to use more Mercedes F1 parts from 2022

7h

Latest news

Can-Am footage shows McLaren's racing soul
Misc

Can-Am footage shows McLaren's racing soul

‘Voice of Brands Hatch’ commentator Brian Jones dies
Misc

‘Voice of Brands Hatch’ commentator Brian Jones dies

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2020
Misc

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2020

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home
Misc

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

The 2020 motorsport season Christmas quiz
Misc

The 2020 motorsport season Christmas quiz

Latest videos

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE | After Work with Lewis Hamilton 01:20
General
Dec 14, 2020

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE | After Work with Lewis Hamilton

Why electronics are key to managing modern engines in motorsports 06:16
General
Dec 11, 2020

Why electronics are key to managing modern engines in motorsports

Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher win the ROC Nations cup 00:29
General
Dec 9, 2020

Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher win the ROC Nations cup

How hard is the Race Of Champions? 00:30
General
Dec 9, 2020

How hard is the Race Of Champions?

Sébastien Loeb vs Sebastian Vettel in 2008 ROC Shootout 00:17
General
Dec 9, 2020

Sébastien Loeb vs Sebastian Vettel in 2008 ROC Shootout

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.