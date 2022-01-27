Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Study highlights sport’s problem in attracting future fandom Next / Colton Herta replaces injured Pastrana in Race of Champions
General Motorsport.com news

Canossa Events partners with RM Sotheby’s on global portfolio of car collector events

By:

World’s largest car collector auction house becomes primary events sponsor of Motorsport Network’s premier motor touring events business.

Canossa Events partners with RM Sotheby’s on global portfolio of car collector events
Listen to this article

Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform that is the destination for millions of automotive and racing fans has announced that its premium motoring events business, Canossa Events has formed a long-term partnership with RM Sotheby’s, the world’s largest car collector auction house.

Under the new agreement, RM Sotheby’s becomes the primary sponsor and official auction partner of all Cavallino events worldwide. The new partnership began with the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, which celebrated its 31st anniversary event last weekend.

Canossa Events and RM Sotheby’s have a long-standing relationship, with the auction house having supported the Modena Cento Ore, one of Europe’s most exclusive and highly regarded motorsport events for many years. Now the partnership is elevated to a new level that will see the two companies collaborate on a global level as Canossa expands its presence throughout Europe, the United States, and the Middle East. Under Canossa’s stewardship, the Cavallino Classic event has expanded into Italy with the Cavallino Classic Modena and the Cavallino Classic Middle East in December 2022.

Canossa Events was formed in 2010 and is synonymous with excellence in road touring events. The company organizes over 250 events a year, including the legendary Modena Cento Ore, a five day timed and regularity road rally in the spirit of the old Giro d’Italia and Tour de France, that cuts a swath across the stunning scenery of Italy also featuring races in some of the most famous circuits. Canossa is best known for its classic car rallies and its supercar motor touring events that blend exotic collectible cars, world-class hospitality, and road adventures set in some of the world’s most picturesque landscapes across Europe, the US, and the Middle East. The company has offices in Milan, Greenwich, Connecticut, and Dubai.

Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO of Canossa and Cavallino, says: “I am very glad to announce our new partnership with the leading auction house firm RM Sotheby’s. We have been friends and partners for the last ten years at the Modena Cento Ore. We share the same values and passions, and I can’t think of a better way to further develop our friendship than with Cavallino Classic.”

Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions at RM Sotheby’s, says: “We are delighted to have forged a long-term partnership with Canossa and its portfolio of spectacular events. RM Sotheby’s is a luxury brand, and we choose to align with the best in the business and with people who share our love and enthusiasm of the collector car hobby. Canossa has a worldwide reputation for excellence, and we are proud to partner with them and to help enhance the participant experience across all their automotive events.”

shares
comments
Study highlights sport’s problem in attracting future fandom
Previous article

Study highlights sport’s problem in attracting future fandom

Next article

Colton Herta replaces injured Pastrana in Race of Champions

Colton Herta replaces injured Pastrana in Race of Champions
Load comments
More from
Motorsport Network
Last chance to have your say in INDYCAR Global Fan Survey
IndyCar

Last chance to have your say in INDYCAR Global Fan Survey

IndyCar and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global Fan Survey Motorsport.com announcements
General

IndyCar and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global Fan Survey

2021 Autosport Awards announce new date Motorsport.com announcements
General

2021 Autosport Awards announce new date

Latest news

Colton Herta replaces injured Pastrana in Race of Champions
General General

Colton Herta replaces injured Pastrana in Race of Champions

Canossa Events partners with RM Sotheby’s on global portfolio of car collector events
General General

Canossa Events partners with RM Sotheby’s on global portfolio of car collector events

Study highlights sport’s problem in attracting future fandom
General General

Study highlights sport’s problem in attracting future fandom

Motorsport Games announces official KartKraft launch
General General

Motorsport Games announces official KartKraft launch

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.