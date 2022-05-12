Tickets Subscribe
All me
General Motorsport.com news

Cavallino Classic Modena: May 29th – 31st, 2022

The second edition of the Italian Cavallino Classic is just around the corner!

Listen to this article

After the huge success of the first edition in 2021, Cavallino Classic is returning to the hometown of Enzo Ferrari, Modena, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Ferrari.

Cavallino Classic Modena will take place at Casa Maria Luigia and will combine excellent cars, exceptional hospitality, and the amazing food of Massimo Bottura, chef patron of Osteria Francescana, a three-Michelin-star restaurant based in Modena.

The event will take place on May, from 29th  to 31st, and will be limited only to 20 cars.

Some of the best Ferraris in the world from different ages will sit between world heritage sites such as Modena’s Cathedral, the Ghirlandina Tower, and Piazza Grande. A three-day event where beautiful cars adorn one of the most precious jewel of the Emilia-Romagna Region, and the center of the Motor Valley: Modena.

Stay tuned for more information and follow our Instagram and Facebook accounts to receive every update day by day.

