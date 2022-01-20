Chadwick joins Coulthard for Team GB at Race Of Champions

ROC newcomer Chadwick and event veteran Coulthard will form Team Great Britain’s challenge for the Nations’ Cup element of the competition, as well as competing for individual honours.

They join a long list of motorsport megastars for the event, which this year is entitled ‘ROC Snow + Ice World Final’ and held on the frozen Baltic Sea just 60 miles from the Arctic Circle in Pite Havsbad, Sweden, on February 5-6.

“I’m super excited to make my Race Of Champions debut in Sweden,” said Chadwick, 23. “It’s an event I’ve always loved watching so I can’t wait to experience it for the first time. It’s going to be an honor to represent Great Britain with an icon like David Coulthard.”

Coulthard, a 13-time Grand Prix winner and the 2014 and 2018 ROC ‘Champion of Champions’ added: “Race Of Champions is an event I always enjoy competing in, but racing on snow and ice this year will be a very different experience to the stadium tracks.

“I have done some ice driving with AMG Mercedes in Sweden in the past, but it will be a challenge to beat the Nordic drivers in their element.”

Winner David Coulthard celebrates with his trophy Photo by: Race of Champions

On the subject of having a female participant in the lineup, ROC President Fredrik Johnsson said: “I co-founded Race Of Champions with the world’s most successful female driver, Michele Mouton, who proved that women can win against men at the highest level. We look forward to seeing more women competing at the top-level of motorsports, as racing becomes more accessible.

“Over 30 years, only one other female racer has competed in the main ROC events. That was Susie Wolff in 2014. Susie teamed up with DC at that event to finish in second place in the ROC Nation's Cup. ROC is designed to be a level playing field.”

Coulthard added: “It makes sense that ROC should be a showcase for female racers. Motorsports is pivoting into real progress in areas of equality and sustainability.”

Chadwick and Coulthard will compete against four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel, Haas F1 racer Mick Schumacher, nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen, nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen, Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.