Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Fresh backing for Aussie grassroots programmes
General News

Chadwick joins Coulthard for Team GB at Race Of Champions

By:

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick and former F1 star David Coulthard have been confirmed for the Race of Champions next month.

Chadwick joins Coulthard for Team GB at Race Of Champions

ROC newcomer Chadwick and event veteran Coulthard will form Team Great Britain’s challenge for the Nations’ Cup element of the competition, as well as competing for individual honours.

They join a long list of motorsport megastars for the event, which this year is entitled ‘ROC Snow + Ice World Final’ and held on the frozen Baltic Sea just 60 miles from the Arctic Circle in Pite Havsbad, Sweden, on February 5-6.

“I’m super excited to make my Race Of Champions debut in Sweden,” said Chadwick, 23. “It’s an event I’ve always loved watching so I can’t wait to experience it for the first time. It’s going to be an honor to represent Great Britain with an icon like David Coulthard.”

Coulthard, a 13-time Grand Prix winner and the 2014 and 2018 ROC ‘Champion of Champions’ added: “Race Of Champions is an event I always enjoy competing in, but racing on snow and ice this year will be a very different experience to the stadium tracks.

“I have done some ice driving with AMG Mercedes in Sweden in the past, but it will be a challenge to beat the Nordic drivers in their element.”

Winner David Coulthard celebrates with his trophy

Winner David Coulthard celebrates with his trophy

Photo by: Race of Champions

On the subject of having a female participant in the lineup, ROC President Fredrik Johnsson said: “I co-founded Race Of Champions with the world’s most successful female driver, Michele Mouton, who proved that women can win against men at the highest level. We look forward to seeing more women competing at the top-level of motorsports, as racing becomes more accessible.

“Over 30 years, only one other female racer has competed in the main ROC events. That was Susie Wolff in 2014. Susie teamed up with DC at that event to finish in second place in the ROC Nation's Cup. ROC is designed to be a level playing field.”

Coulthard added: “It makes sense that ROC should be a showcase for female racers. Motorsports is pivoting into real progress in areas of equality and sustainability.”

Chadwick and Coulthard will compete against four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel, Haas F1 racer Mick Schumacher, nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen, nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen, Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Fresh backing for Aussie grassroots programmes
Previous article

Fresh backing for Aussie grassroots programmes
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Subaru and Hoonigan reveal Travis Pastrana's new wild ride
Automotive

Subaru and Hoonigan reveal Travis Pastrana's new wild ride

Porsche Taycan Turbo S revealed as new Formula E safety car
Automotive

Porsche Taycan Turbo S revealed as new Formula E safety car

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Prime
Formula 1

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Latest news

Chadwick joins Coulthard for Team GB at Race Of Champions
General General

Chadwick joins Coulthard for Team GB at Race Of Champions

Fresh backing for Aussie grassroots programmes
General General

Fresh backing for Aussie grassroots programmes

Vast global digital broadcast reach for $250k Le Mans Virtual 24h
General General

Vast global digital broadcast reach for $250k Le Mans Virtual 24h

IndyCar and Motorsport Network launch global fan survey
Video Inside
General General

IndyCar and Motorsport Network launch global fan survey

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.